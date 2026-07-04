Maren Morris reacts to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding plans with an unexpected confession: 'That’d be a hard person…'

Maren Morris had a funny answer when she was asked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding. During an appearance on NBC’s Today show on July 3, Morris joked that Swift is probably one of the hardest people to shop for. The singer laughed when host Craig Melvin asked what gift she would bring if she attended the wedding. While sharing the light-hearted moment, Morris also spoke warmly about Swift and Kelce, saying she is excited to see them celebrate their relationship. The comments come as wedding speculation around the couple continues to grow. Maren Morris reveals one dilemma before Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding (Maren Morris/ Instagram, Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Maren Morris jokes about Taylor Swift wedding gift The conversation came up when Craig Melvin referred to a report from Variety that said Morris had been invited to Swift and Kelce’s wedding. He then asked the country singer what she planned to get the pop star. Morris admitted she had no idea.

“I don’t know. Like, what do you get?” she said with a laugh. “That’d be a hard person to buy for.”

She then shifted from joking to sharing her happiness for the couple.

“I’m so happy” for them, Morris said, adding that the reported wedding plans sounded special. Referring to reports that the celebration would take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the July 4 weekend, she noted Swift’s strong connection to New York and said she was excited to see the couple celebrate their love.

The moment offered another glimpse into Morris’ long-running friendship with Swift, which goes back several years.

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Maren Morris reflects on friendship with Taylor Swift Morris first met Swift in 2018 when she joined her on stage during the Reputation Stadium Tour. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2023, Morris recalled being invited to perform “The Middle” with Swift in Arlington, Texas.

According to Morris, Swift specifically chose that stop because it was her hometown. Looking back on the experience, she praised Swift for supporting her career over the years.

During that interview, Morris also spoke about watching Swift move from country music to pop while remaining close to her fans. “She’s been so supportive of me and my career,” Morris said at the time.

Their friendship was also visible during Swift’s Eras Tour. In 2023, Morris joined her on stage in Chicago for the live debut of “You All Over Me,” a song from Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

More recently, Morris found herself connected to Swift’s wedding news in an unexpected way. During an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 Miami earlier this year, she revealed that she had received a text message claiming she was invited to Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

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Morris immediately thought something was wrong. “It was like, ‘You’re invited to Taylor and Travis’ wedding.’ And I was like, ‘I’m blocking this,’” she said, explaining that she did not believe a real wedding invitation would arrive through a random text message. She added that the message felt strange and left her wondering how the sender had obtained her number.

Meanwhile, attention around Swift and Kelce’s reported wedding plans has continued to build. According to People, guests were seen arriving at Madison Square Garden on July 2 for what was believed to be a rehearsal dinner. The publication also reported that the couple planned to donate $26 million to several charities that are important to them.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after nearly two years together, following the public confirmation of their relationship in October 2023.