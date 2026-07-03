Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Ed Sheeran to perform on singer's big day?

Summary

• Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept details about their big day under tight security, ahead of their much-hyped Madison Square Garden wedding bash.

• Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 after the singer's concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

• The two got engaged in 2025, after a proposal in a flower-filled garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

• Over 1,000 guests are expected at the wedding on Friday, July 3.

• The A-list guest list reportedly includes Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and more.