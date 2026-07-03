Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Ed Sheeran to perform on singer's big day?
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Over 1,000 guests are expected at the wedding, which will take place in Madison Square Garden.
• Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept details about their big day under tight security, ahead of their much-hyped Madison Square Garden wedding bash.
• Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023 after the singer's concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.
• The two got engaged in 2025, after a proposal in a flower-filled garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
• Over 1,000 guests are expected at the wedding on Friday, July 3.
• The A-list guest list reportedly includes Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and more.
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: After months of speculations, the wedding day is here! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to exchange vows at Madison Square Garden today! ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 07:05:53 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: How the venue is being prepared?
Preparations are already underway at Madison Square Garden. Boxes marked "Garden Party" have been delivered, and workers have been decorating the arena with fabric hanging from the ceiling, reported Page Six.
A red carpet was also briefly placed at the entrance before being removed. The couple also filed a permit asking for street closures around the Garden from July 2 to July 4, along with a request for a public tent to be set up outside the venue.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:59:04 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: When Taylor showed up at his game
Taylor broke the internet after she showed up for a surprise appearance at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game. It made headlines about their rumoured romance.
"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," Kelce said later.
"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light," he said.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:46:39 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: It all started with a friendship bracelet
The singer and the NFL star met after he revealed that he tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her Eras Tour concerts.
"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:40:23 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Ed Sheeran to perform?
Although it is not confirmed, several reports have shared that the singer is expected to be attending and potentially performing at the wedding. The two of them have been friends for years, frequently collaborating on music such as their 2012 hit Everything Has Changed
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:25:13 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Donations by the couple
According to reports, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to 20 charities across the US before their wedding celebrations. The donations went to organizations in places that are important to the couple, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Reading, Pennsylvania, Kansas City, Cleveland and New York, as well as national charities such as Feeding America National, ASPCA National, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library National and Grammy In The Schools National.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:20:24 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: About the rehearsal dinner
The wedding will be preceded by a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests at MSG's Infosys Theater on Thursday night, from 6pm to 10:30pm ET. A source told Page Six that rehearsal dinner guests will arrive through the 4 Penn entrance at Infosys Theater, which holds over 5,000 seats and is a secure location that will help avoid attention from paparazzi.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:14:04 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: How long will the wedding celebrations last?
The wedding day is expected to last over 10 hours, with guests arriving at 3:30pm, cocktail hour starting at 4pm, the ceremony at 5:30pm and the reception running from 6:30pm to 2am.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:09:40 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: When will the wedding celebration begin?
The ceremony will then start at 5:30pm on the arena floor. The arena floor is reportedly being turned into a fairy-tale garden complete with a castle. The reception will kick off at 6:30pm and is expected to end at 2am.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 06:05:11 pm
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding LIVE: Where will the wedding take place?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to get married in Madison Square Garden in New York City. According to reports, the couple is building a castle like structure inside Madison square.