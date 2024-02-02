Taylor Swift will sit next to Lana Del Rey at Grammys 2024; fans can't keep calm: ‘We won’

All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys as many are predicting that the pop singer could break the record for most Album of the Year wins. Now, as per the latest update shared by Pop Base on their official X (Formerly Twitter) account, Taylor Swift will be seated next to singer Lana Del Ray at the Grammy Awards set for February 4, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah. (Also read: How and where to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards: A complete guide) Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey are both nominated for Album of the Year.

Taylor and Lana at the Grammys

The latest update on the Grammy Awards is that Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray will share the same table at the ceremony. The picture displayed their name cards attached on the chairs beside one another at a table. The caption to the post read, "Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift will be seated next to each other at the Grammys on Sunday." Lana Del Rey collaborated with Taylor Swift on the Midnights track Snow on the Beach.

Reacting to the update, a fan said: "The two best and most influential artists of the generation next to each other! We won!" Another said, "The way i was just thinking about how Taylor and Lana should sit together because Jack was also going to be there! My little taylana heart." A comment also read, "And when they did a surprise performance of snow on the beach >>>>" "Now I want Snow on the Beach live at Grammys," added another fan.

Grammy nominations

Taylor Swift is nominated in the Album of the Year category for Midnights. It marks her sixth nomination in the category. This nomination ties her with Barbra Streisand for most Album of the Year nominations by a female artist. If she manages to win this year, Taylor Swift will become the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. The singer also scored nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance (Anti-Hero), plus Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for (Karma with Ice Spice).

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey received five nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Alternative Album for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd; Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Performance for A&W, and Best Pop Duo/group Performance for Candy Necklace feat. Jon Batiste.

