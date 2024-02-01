How and where to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards: A complete guide

The Grammys bring together artists, producers, and songwriters to honour the most significant songs of the past year. The music award show, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year this time, is organized by the Recording Academy to recognize excellence in music. The Grammy Awards 2024(Instagram)

A star-studded lineup of performers and presenters will be on the Grammys stage. SZA, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, along with Oprah Winfrey, and Meryl Streep, are set to contribute to the award presentations.

Pre-show Premiere Ceremony

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the official ceremony, there will be a pre-show premiere ceremony, hosted by Justin Tranter, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This early ceremony will be where the majority of the Grammys will be awarded this year and can be streamed live on live.Grammy.com.

Streaming Options for Grammys

Aside from its live broadcast on network television, the award show will be accessible for live streaming and on-demand viewing on Paramount+. According to the Grammys website, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have the option to stream live.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers, while unable to stream live, will have access to on-demand content the day after the special airs, limited to the U.S. audience.

E! is set to air live coverage of the red carpet of the event through two pre-show specials, the first at at 7 p.m. ET and the second at 9 p.m. ET on CBS

SZA, secures the lead with nine nominations. Following closely is Victoria Monét with seven nominations. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Boygenius each received six nominations.