Taylor Swift's emotional phone call to Travis Kelce after Eras Tour in Brazil

Taylor Swift had an emotional conversation with her boyfriend Travis Kelce after her Eras Tour show in Brazil. The Cruel Summer singer, who was visibly devastated over a fan's death in Rio de Janeiro, called the Chiefs tight end moments after she stepped off the stage. According to the Daily Mail, Swift chatted with Kelce for “more than thirty minutes on the phone.” The couple was reportedly upset after their planned reunion with their families turned out to be unsuccessful on Monday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together as they held hands and stepped out after having dinner.

The duo's phone call comes after Swift's decision to reschedule her show in Brazil due to excessive heat. While the show was originally slated to take place on Saturday, it was postponed to Monday. The Midnights singer announced this news after a fan tragically died during the previous Rio show. Their emotional and sweet conversation took place ahead of the Superbowl rematch on Monday, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, who has been left devastated over the 23-year-old fan's death returned to stage on Sunday. In a moving tribute to Ana Clara Benevides, Swift performed a heartfelt rendition of Bigger Than The Whole Sky. Throughout the performance, the 33-year-old singer was visibly distraught and had tear-filled eyes. The Evermore singer learned about Ana's death after her Friday night show.

“I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story. She added, “I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”