Fans spot Taylor Swift's ex-BFF Karlie Kloss in nosebleeds of her Eras concert: ‘No VIP tent for her’

Taylor Swift's ex-BFF, supermodel Karlie Kloss was recently spotted at The Eras Tour. Fans of the singer were left stunned by Karlie's surprise appearance as she was seen attending her show and sitting amongst the fans in the nosebleeds. Fans took to X and posted hilarious comments on the same. (Also read: 'Dress is Blue', how fans preempted Taylor Swift's 'new gift' at Los Angeles concert) Karlie Kloss was spotted at The Eras Tour concert of Taylor Swift,

Karlie at Taylor's concert

Taylor Swift performed in her final sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where she also dropped the news of her re-recorded release of 1989. Yet, it was the presence of someone else that caught everyone's attention. Fan videos from the concert went viral after supermodel Karlie was seen sitting amongst fans for the concert, and was joined by model Marianne Fonseca and Misha Nonoo later. Taylor Swift fans were shocked to see her since their friendship had fallen apart sometime around 2019.

Fan reactions

Reacting to Karlie's presence, one fan wrote: "When you had better seats at the eras tour than karlie kloss and you just have to laugh," while another said, "Taylor has the opportunity to do the funniest thing tonight and sing I forgot that you existed and it’s time to go as the surprise songs." Another fan said, "No VIP tent for her," which referred to the many celebrities that attend Taylor Swift concerts in a tent located nearby the stage. A comment read, "This is so embarrassing for her though." Another said, "The way no one even wants to say hi or give her friendship bracelets..."

Taylor announced release of 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Meanwhile, Taylor took to X and announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) and wrote, "Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you ! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

1989 was a landmark album of Taylor Swift's career, winning her the Album of the Year Grammy, along with Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video for Bad Blood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail