Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn ‘distraught’ with her new romance with singer Matty Healy

It was reported last month that Taylor Swift broke up with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. Then it was revealed that the Lavender Haze singer was rumoured to be dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Now, a source close to Joe Alwyn has revealed that that the actor is 'distraught' with the news of the singer moving on. (Also read: Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner reacts to re-release of Speak Now, prays for John Mayer)

Joe Alwyn is 'distraught' with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's dating rumours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taylor and Joe began dating secretly in the fall of 2016. They went public in the spring of 2017. Reports claimed that the split was not dramatic and decided over a mutual decision. Taylor is currently in the midst of her ongoing The Eras tour. Matty was spotted in several of her recent shows and the two also left a recording studio together, igniting fan speculation.

Now, a source close to Joe Alwyn has reported to Daily Mail that the British actor is left hurt that Taylor has decided to move on so quickly after their relationship ended. The source said, “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself. Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Taylor is traveling in the US for her Eras Tour. It includes 52 stops in 20 cities. A few weeks ago, Taylor was seen with her girlfriends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters in New York after her breakup. Several pictures of them walking together on the street surfaced online. Fans also noticed that Taylor's brother Austin Swift, as well as her other close friends, actor Ryan Reynolds and the Haim sisters, Este, Alana and Danielle, were not following Joe anymore.

Taylor released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year. Earlier this month at her Nashville concert during her ongoing tour, Taylor had surprised fans by announcing that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) would become her third re-recorded album.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.