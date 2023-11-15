The Voice Season 24 shocker - Rules revamped after John Legend breaks down

The Voice Season 24 has taken an unexpected turn, leaving fans on the edge of their seats after an astonishing revelation during the Knockout Rounds. Host Carson Daly dropped a bombshell, revealing that this season's talent has reached unprecedented heights, forcing producers to make a groundbreaking decision.

US singer-songwriter John Legend speaks during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California on October 16, 2023.(AFP)

Daly, joined by coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, disclosed the surprising news that the rules were changing due to the exceptional level of talent. "Something happened this particular season. The artists are getting better and better... we’ve changed the rules. We’ve had to do something rather drastic — something that’s never been done in all [23 previous] seasons on The Voice," announced Daly.

The dramatic moment unfolded with a four-way FaceTime call to four previously eliminated contestants, adding an unexpected twist to the competition. Though the identities of the returning contestants remain a mystery, the emotional reactions from the coaches and contestants hinted at the high stakes involved.

One memorable Knockout featured Alexa Wildish, who delivered a captivating rendition of Cher's "Believe." Her performance left not only the coaches but also her fellow contestants in tears. The emotional atmosphere continued as Lennon VanderDoes closed the night with Jason Mraz's "I Won't Give Up," prompting an emotional response from the entire cast.

John Legend moved to tears, and expressed, "I cry a lot more since I became a dad." The emotional impact of the performances led to a heartfelt moment on the show, with Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and even contestant Alexa joining in the tears.

The episode also showcased other standout performances, including Team Legend's Taylor Deneen, Brandon Montel, and Mac Royals. Mac emerged as the winner, with Taylor being saved, illustrating the tough decisions the coaches faced.

Team Reba's Jordan Rainer stood out in a montage, with Reba praising her as the "most country act" on her team. Jordan's victory was expected, but the question remains if her humorous approach will resonate with viewers in the upcoming Playoffs.

