John Legend and Chrissy Teigen commemorate their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy: ‘We come to this place for magic’

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen have renewed their vows to mark their tenth wedding anniversary, People reported. The pair, who married in Italy on September 14, 2013, returned to their wedding location this weekend. (Also Read | Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share their surrogacy journey as they welcome fourth child) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, the festivities began with a brunch at the site of the couple's first wedding ceremony a decade ago. A source told People “It was very romantic. They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together.” Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures of herself from the special day. She wrote, “We come to this place for magic!!!”

The vow renewal ceremony took place later in the day. The insider said, “John and Chrissy came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. John also held a brief speech later, after the dinner. There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favourite. The food was appreciated."

Chrissy and John initially met in 2006 on the set of the singer's music video for Stereo. She first realised she wanted to marry her now-husband when the couple travelled to Lake Como together in their early years of dating.

John proposed to Chrissy in December 2011, and the couple married in a private ceremony on September 10 in a New York City courthouse.

They married four days later in the Italian town, where Chrissy wore a Vera Wang gown and John serenaded her with All of Me, the 2013 love song he dedicated in her honour.

Chrissy, who has four children with her husband, Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander, teased the couple's 10-year anniversary celebrations earlier this week on social media.