The Wooga Squad: BTS' V's reaction to Park Seo Joon's new pictures surprises actor

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon recently posted a dapper picture of himself on his Instagram account, and his friend, BTS singer V was among the first ones to react. Park Seo-joon and V, who are members of the Wooga Squad, often hype each other on their social media accounts. The Wooga Squad comprises five powerful men in the music and the South Korean movie industry- Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, BTS’ V, and Peakboy. Also Read| Wooga Squad: When Park Hyung-sik called BTS' V and Park Seo-joon his 'soulmates'

In the latest, Park Seo-joon posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account on Monday that showed him in a white tee and straight-cut blue jeans. Just minutes after he shared the post, V admired his look by commenting fire emojis. Park Seo-joon further replied to V's comment with a surprised face emoji.

Earlier in January this year, V and fellow Wooga Squad member Park Hyung Sik had come together to troll Park Seo-joon after he posted a picture of him golfing. “Oh Boss…..Nice shot!” Park Hyung Sik commented, and BTS’ V quickly followed with "hahaha…. So annoying”.

Wooga Squad is the abbreviation for ‘Woori-ga Gajok-inka?’ which translates to ‘Are we Family?’ The five-member groups have gone out on holidays and dinners together, and also support each other in their professional projects. Park Hyung-sik had shared in an old conversation with media in 2019 that V had even invited them for a sleepover where the musician asked everyone to sleep together in the same room.

He told Sports Seoul, “(Wooga Squad) once got together at V’s house. He must have liked having us around because he told us all to sleepover in one room and go home the next morning. There was only one bed in the room so we were all taken aback, but I said yes and that led to everyone else saying yes, too. Since he’s busy with his schedules, it’s really hard for us to meet, so that’s why we made that effort. He then left for work at 4 a.m. the next morning."

