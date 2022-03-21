BTS' RM updates fans on mixtape, asks for proof as fan threatens to go bald. Check out V's reaction

BTS members RM and V interacted with ARMY on fan community forum Weverse where the group leader spoke about releasing his mixtape this year. RM also spoke about meeting Jin, who recently had surgery following his finger injury. They also spoke about their songs, workouts among a host of other topics. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook reveals what he thought after his jacket popped open during Seoul concert)

A fan told BTS' RM, as translated by BTS weverse translation on Instagram, "I will hold my breath until Namjoon releases mixtape." RM replied, "Seems like I will release within this year." V added, "Seems like he will release first." ARMY also congratulated RM as his earlier mixtape clocked its seventh anniversary. He responded with a smiling face with three hearts emoji. V wrote, "Wow haha musical genius Kim Naemjjon (Kim Namjoon)."

RM's announcement comes a few days after V had also said that he will release a mixtape this year. Taking to Twitter, excited fans dropped messages. A fan wrote, "TaeJoon mixtape this year let's go." Another fan said, "So in only 9 months we're getting a BTS album, Hope World 2, RM mixtape, KTH1, JJK1, Jimin OST, BTS Tour !!" Another person tweeted, "Kth, hope world, AgustD, RM, ot7 came back, OST Jimin...they definitely conspired there, I'm scared."

"What!!! Oh wow a Tae and now Joonie mixtape and perhaps a Hobi mixtape we are not ready," tweeted a fan. "Two mixtapes this year? Wait, Hobi too, and Jimin OST and then the BTS album. We won't survive," said a fan. "Namjoon, Hoseok, and V planning to release their mixtape this year omg I'm so excited!" wrote another fan. "BTS comeback, kth1, hope world 2, Jimin's ost, Namjoon's mixtape confirmed this year. We are packed," said a person.

During their Weverse chat, when a fan asked RM about Jin's health, RM said, "Surprisingly, looks like he is really fine." Another person asked, "When was the last time you meet Seokjin (Jin)?" RM replied, "Four hours ago." V added, "Since these days my memory isn't good I didn't know if I saw him or not. Wow.. as expected our leader has even a (great) memory."

A fan spoke about their song I Like It becoming popular. RM said, "It’s been 10 years since I Like It released. I can't believe this song is still in this generation. I don’t know about life." A person asked, "Do you watch Twenty-Five Twenty-One? It is interesting." and RM replied, "I listened to their song yesterday." When a fan joked, "Namjoon oppa (brother) if you don't reply I'll shave my head", RM said, "I request for the proof." V added, "Hahahaha since hyung (brother) replied (they) don't need to shave their head."

When a fan asked if RM had worked out, he said, "I did for two days continuously so I couldn’t practice choreography today." V joked, "We did practice choreography today.. what is my memory? We definitely did it together." When asked if they ride bicycles these days, RM said, "It's the season (for bicycles) soon" and V added, "Oh this is harder than I thought."

Currently, the BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are gearing up for their Las Vegas concert. BTS will perform in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

