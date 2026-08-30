Tim McGraw health update: Country star brushes off onstage fall during Cincinnati concert

Country music star Tim McGraw has reassured fans after taking an unexpected fall during a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 59-year-old singer stumbled while performing his 1995 hit I Like It, I Love It at Riverbend Music Center on August 27 but quickly got back on his feet and completed the performance without interruption.

Tim McGraw stumbled while performing I Like It, I Love It on his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour in Cincinnati. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images/AFP)

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Videos captured by concertgoers showed McGraw walking across the stage. It is then when one of his cowboy boots appeared to catch in a gap. The singer lost his balance and fell. However he immediately stood up and continued the song.

McGraw later joked about the incident on social media and confirmed that he escaped without a serious injury.

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Tim McGraw shares health update after fall

McGraw has openly discussed several physical setbacks in recent years. During the past year, he revealed that multiple surgeries and lingering injuries had forced him to rethink his training routine. The singer has undergone operations on both knees and his back after decades of performing and maintaining an intense fitness regimen. Despite those challenges, he has continued touring while working closely with doctors and physical therapists.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were worried about the singer after the concert and flooded his Instagram with worried comments. One fan wrote, “I bet you're sore now!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were worried about the singer after the concert and flooded his Instagram with worried comments. One fan wrote, “I bet you're sore now!” {{/usCountry}}

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But McGraw addressed the incident with humor. In an Instagram post, McGraw shared photos from the Cincinnati show and wrote, “Cincinnati, you started our weekend off on the right foot even if I couldn’t stay on mine. We appreciate you coming out and singing along! Detroit, you’re up!”

Fans flooded the comments with messages of relief and encouragement. One joked, “New shoes does it every time oh sorry, new boots, slick bottoms” Another fan wrote, “Please don't retire and take care of yourself until I go to one of your concerts.”

Others praised him for continuing the performance without missing a beat and expressed relief that he appeared unhurt. “Kind of refreshing to see an entertainer who makes the most of an ‘embarrassing’ situation!"

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Tour continues as McGraw pays tribute to Dolly Parton

The onstage stumble has not affected McGraw’s touring schedule. His Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, which began in July, continues across North America with support from The Chicks, Lady A, 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne on select dates. The tour is scheduled to conclude on September 29 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Although McGraw did not speak about Dolly Parton’s death during the Cincinnati performance, he honored the late country music icon on social media earlier in the week. Calling her “the blueprint,” McGraw wrote that Parton showed generations of entertainers what was possible both as an artist and as a person.

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“She was an icon and showed us all what was possible, not only as a human but as an entertainer. She was the blueprint, head and shoulders above anyone that came before her and all those of us that have come after.”