MicahJo Barnett parents: Who are Michelle Barnett and Felix Lora? Inside William Jewell RB's family after tragic death

The death of William Jewell College running back MicahJo Barnett has left the college football community in mourning. The 20-year-old suffered a medical emergency during the Cardinals’ season opener against Fort Lewis College on Saturday. William Jewell College running back MicahJo Barnett died after suffering a medical emergency during the Cardinals’ season opener against Fort Lewis. (William Jewel MicahJo Barnett biography page)

Barnett collapsed on the William Jewell sideline during the first quarter after scoring the game’s opening touchdown. Emergency responders from the Liberty Fire Department treated him and then transported him to a nearby hospital. The college later confirmed that he had died. The cause of death has not yet been announced publicly.

Tributes continue to pour in for the athlete’s family, particularly his parents, Michelle Barnett and Felix Lora, who are grieving the sudden loss of their son.

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Who are Michelle Barnett and Felix Lora? According to Barnett’s official William Jewell athletics biography, he was born in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, to Michelle Barnett and Felix Lora. He came from a large family and was one of seven siblings.

According to the Daily Mail, his mother, Michelle Barnett, occasionally shared family moments on social media. A birthday tribute posted in 2024 showed a childhood photograph of MicahJo and a picture of him celebrating his 19th birthday.

Barnett attended Liberty North High School, where he emerged as one of Missouri’s standout high school running backs. During his senior year, he helped lead the Eagles to a state championship and recorded 1,450 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns. His performances earned him All-Conference and All-State honours before he joined William Jewell.

While neither parent has issued a public statement following his death, condolences have poured in from teammates, coaches and members of the Liberty community.

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Medical emergency, tributes and latest updates Barnett had become a key offensive player for the NCAA Division II Cardinals. After appearing in eight games as a freshman, he started five contests the following season before a season-ending injury interrupted his progress. He returned for the 2026 opener and immediately made an impact by scoring a touchdown. However, he collapsed on the sidelines later.

Witnesses told local media that he appeared to experience seizure-like symptoms.

William Jewell College suspended the game shortly after the medical emergency. In a statement, the college said, “William Jewell College and the Liberty, Missouri community mourn the passing of Micah Jo Barnett, a junior business administration and member of Jewell Cardinal football program and former Liberty North Eagle. Our thoughts and prayers are with Micah Jo's family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss.”

College President Dr. Dave Van Horn thanked first responders, the Liberty hospital system and emergency personnel for their rapid response.

Former William Jewell running backs coach Terrance Dennis, now at Cornell College, shared an emotional tribute on social media, saying Barnett’s death had “absolutely shattered” him. He recalled watching Barnett score what became his final touchdown and extended condolences to his family, teammates and the Liberty community.