Tony Kakkar defends Sonu Nigam amid Bengaluru concert controversy: ‘It truly hurts to see him misjudged’

Singer Tony Kakkar has come out in strong support of Sonu Nigam amid the controversy surrounding his recent remarks at a concert in Bengaluru. He expressed disappointment, feeling that Sonu Nigam is being misjudged without the full context being considered. Also read: Sonu Nigam breaks silence on Bengaluru concert row, police summons: ‘Not a young lad to take humiliation’ Defending Sonu Nigam, Tony Kakkar emphasised Sonu Nigam’s immense contribution to Indian music,

Tony supports Sonu

Tony took to Instagram to come forward and support Sonu. He penned a note for him on his Instagram Stories.

“Sir Sonu Nigam isn't just a singer, he shaped our childhoods, inspired millions, and quietly helped so many. He's given his life to music and taught a whole generation. His music has united the nation across languages and generations,” Tony wrote.

He added, “It truly hurts to see him misjudged over a twisted headline. His statement has been shown only in parts, leading many to form opinions without knowing the full story. This man has made lives better through his music and humility. His legacy deserves better”.

His Insta story.

What Sonu Nigam had said

During a live concert on April 25 at a college in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada. Frustrated by the repeated shouts of "Kannada, Kannada," the singer responded sharply from the stage. "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam," he said. Following this, an FIR was filed against the actor at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

Sonu later released a video clarifying his statement. Taking to his Instagram, he said he was "threatened" by a small group of boys to sing in Kannada at the event. He also urged people "not to generalise" or hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few.

Sonu Nigam issues an apology

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sonu penned a brief note saying that his love for Karnataka is "bigger than" his ego. In his note, Sonu wrote, "Sorry, Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always."

Earlier, Sonu took to Instagram to share that he has given ‘unprecedented love’ to language, culture, music and musicians of not just Karnataka but ‘anywhere in the world’. He also claimed that he ‘revered’ his Kannada songs more than even Hindi. Sonu stated that he has more than an hour of Kannada songs that he prepares whenever he is in Karnataka.

He wrote, “I am not a young lad to take humiliation from anyone. I am 51 years old, in the second half of my life and am entitled to take offence at someone as young as my son threatening me directly in front of thousands in the name of language that too Kannada, which is my second language when it comes to my work. That too after my first song of the concert! He provoked a few more. Their own people were embarrassed and were asking them to shut up.”

Sonu claimed that he told them ‘politely and lovingly’ that the concert has just begun and that he will not ‘let them down’. However, he says, they were ‘hell bent on creating ruckus’ and threatening him ‘wildly’. “Tell me who is at fault?” he questioned, adding, “Being a patriot that I am, I loathe anyone trying to create hate in the name of language, caste or religion, especially after what transpired in Pahalgam.”