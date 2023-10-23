Travis Kelce's brother weighs in on the idea of hosting Taylor Swift on their podcast

The blossoming love story of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has brought fans of sports and entertainment together. Fans from both the worlds are eagerly following their saga which is the talk of the town.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the current scenario, Travis' brother Jason Kelce has weighed in on the prospect of having Swift as a guest on their New Heights podcast. In an interview on NFL on NBC, Jason was asked about his dream podcast guests.

"I'm gonna keep it easy. I can’t say Taylor Swift, come on, that’s too obvious [and] Travis will kill me,” said Jason.

Without entertaining the idea of hosting Swift, the 35-year-old named his aunt Judy as the top "dream podcast guest."

“We gotta get Aunt Judy. I’m gonna keep it easy,” said Jason.

Earlier, during an interaction on New Heights podcast, Travis had revealed how he wanted to give a bracelet with his phone number to Swift in July, but had failed to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little b**thurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis had shared on the podcast.

ALSO READ| Rebecca Loos stirs a storm with new 'scandulous' allegations against David Beckham

Meanwhile, Travis and Swift have been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent times. Swift has been attending Kansas City Chiefs' games, cheering for Travis. The duo marked their appearance on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, last week. The pair also had dinner together at Japanese restaurant Nobu in NYC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 5, Travis celebrated his 34th birthday with friends, Swift reportedly flew to Kansas City on October 6 and hung out with him.