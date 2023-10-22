News / Entertainment / Others / Rebecca Loos stirs a storm with new 'scandulous' allegations against David Beckham

Rebecca Loos stirs a storm with new 'scandulous' allegations against David Beckham

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 22, 2023 09:57 PM IST

Rebecca Loos recalled an incident from 2003, labelling fresh allegations on David Beckham.

Rebecca Loos who caused a major issue in the marriage of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, due to her alleged affair with the former football star in 2003, has stirred a fresh controversy.

David Beckham(Reuters)
David Beckham(Reuters)

In an interaction with the Daily Mail on Sunday, Loos remembered how she found David in bed with another woman while attending a party at football legend Ronaldo’s home on Sept. 22, 2003.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“That hurt,” said Loos. Recalling the incident from 2003, Loos claimed that Victoria called her on mobile phone when the fashion designer was unable to reach out to her husband, David.

“She’s[Victoria] upset because she’s calling David and he’s not answering,” Loos recalled.

“I said I didn’t know where he was. And she says, ‘Don’t hang up, go and find him,’” she continued.

“I was like, ‘OK…’ ‘So it’s a bit awkward. I went into the house and up the stairs and I saw David’s two bodyguards outside a door,” revealed Loos.

ALSO READ| ‘BLONDE JIMIN’ trends on social media as the artist resurrects the hairstyle in a new reel

Loos shared that she informed the bodyguards about Victoria's call and one of the security guard then went inside the room. Seconds later, David came along the door.

“When he comes back David is with him. I can see the model in the background lying on the bed. I can see it’s a bedroom. I was fuming and I just looked at him, gave him the phone and said ‘Your wife,’” recalled Loos.

The incident left Loos distraught and shocked. “It was just this awful feeling and I thought to myself, ‘You stupid fool. But he[David] had me, he had his claws into me, and I was at his beck and call,” she shared.

Notably, David had denied having an affair with Loos when she first made the allegations in 2004. Currently, Loos lives in Norway with her doctor husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa with whom she shares two sons since their marriage in 2012.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out