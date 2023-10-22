‘BLONDE JIMIN’ trends on social media as the artist resurrects the hairstyle in a new reel

It isn't just any hair colour, it's BLONDE. In the captivating dance reel shared by the singing icon, fans have peeked at his transformed hair colour under his signature bucket hat.

BTS singer and dancer Jimin unveiled a fresh shade of hair in a reel on his Instagram account today and the fans' excitement knows no bounds.

While the K-pop industry is not new to hair colour experiments, Jimin changing his hair is bound to create a buzz for sure.

What has caught the eye of the K-pop star's fans and has them in a frenzy is that he is back to 'Blonde,' a hair colour that is much loved and adored by the ARMYs.

In the captivating dance reel shared by the singing icon, fans have peeked at his transformed hair colour under his signature bucket hat.

Since the post, #BLONDEJIMIN has been trending on various social media sites, amassing about 45,000 posts in record time.

As known to fans, BTS is currently on a temporary pause following their collective decision to serve in the South Korean military. However, individually, the band members have been fairly active professionally and personally.

Notably, Jimin is the third to don a blond look during the break, with V and Taehyung also rocking the transformation earlier.

This isn't the first time Jimin has his fans hooked on his rocking dance moves. Earlier, on September 23, the pop star had shared a captivating performance to his own song, with an intriguing hashtag #ThisIsJimin.

Subsequently, GQ KOREA's October 18 release featuring the singer added more fuel to the speculations on the hashtag. “This is Jimin” was emphasised again making fans wonder if a new project by the idol was under work.

Well, one thing to look up to for sure is the release of Jimin's Production Diary. The documentary, all set to release on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST will give fans an insight into the star's process of producing his debut solo album FACE.