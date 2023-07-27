Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ show at the Pyramids of Giza cancelled due to ‘production issues’

Fans of Travis Scott will have to wait a little longer to see him perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

(FILES) US rapper Travis Scott arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2023.

The rapper’s concert, which was scheduled for July 28th, has been called off due to “production issues” that prevented the show from being set up in the desert.

Live Nation Middle East, the concert promoter, broke the news on social media Wednesday and apologized for the cancellation.

“We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” they tweeted. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

Live Nation also assured ticket holders that they would receive full refunds from their point of purchase. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience for this cancellation may have cause and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future.”

Scott, 32, also took to Twitter to address his fans and promise that he would reschedule the concert at some point.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen. But due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll,” he wrote.

He also teased that he had more similar shows planned in other locations.

“But in good news I had 4 more of these type of experiences in other places. COORDINATES SOON REACH,” he added.

The “Goosebumps” artist recently dropped the first single from his upcoming album, a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd called “K-Pop.”

“K-Pop” is a preview of what fans can expect from the 32-year-old’s highly anticipated album Utopia, which he has not yet announced an official release date for. He has, however, hinted that it’s coming “soon.” The album will be presented in a 3-D immersive experience.

Utopia will be Scott’s first album since 2016, and his first major project since the tragic incident at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021, where 10 of his fans died in a crowd crush.