Tyga and Avril Lavigne end their highly publicized relationship on good terms

In a surprising turn of events, it has been confirmed that rapper Tyga and pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne have called it quits on their highly publicized relationship. Reported by TMZ.

Avril Lavigne with boyfriend Tyga at Paris Fashion Week event. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources close to the two musicians have revealed to TMZ that the decision to go their separate ways was a mutual one, with both parties agreeing that their romance had naturally run its course.

Despite the breakup, it appears that Tyga and Lavigne have managed to maintain a cordial relationship, with no hard feelings lingering between them.

Where it all started

The whirlwind romance between the former musician couple had initially captured the attention of fans and media alike when they first made their relationship public in March.

The news came hot on the heels of Lavigne's recent engagement with musician Mod Sun coming to an end.

It seemed that both Tyga and Lavigne were seeking solace in each other's company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| ‘Have you lost your mind?’: Jennifer Lopez gets mercilessly trolled for Father's Day post about husband Ben Affleck

Speculation about their budding romance intensified when the couple was spotted kissing together in March at Paris Fashion Week, captured by the paparazzi.

The duo, who had been enjoying their time together, ultimately reached a point where they felt it was best to part ways.

Why did the musician couple part ways

Sources close to the situation have indicated that their decision to split occurred a couple of weeks ago, following Lavigne's conclusion of her recent tour and Tyga's busy schedule focused on creating new music.

It appears that the demands of their respective careers and the challenges of maintaining a healthy relationship in the public eye took their toll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the breakup, both Tyga and Lavigne remain focused on their individual endeavors.

The 38-year-old musician, known for her catchy pop-punk anthems, has recently concluded an exhilarating tour, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her following musical offerings.

ALSO READ| Amber Heard's film premiere ignites controversy at prestigious film festival. Whose side is Hollywood on?

On the other hand, Tyga has been diligently working on new music that is bound to captivate his loyal fan base.

While their romantic chapter may have reached its conclusion, it is evident that both eminent artists are committed to their craft and ready to embrace the next exciting phase of their careers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON