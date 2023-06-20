‘Have you lost your mind?’: Jennifer Lopez gets mercilessly trolled for Father's Day post about husband Ben Affleck

On the occasion of Father's Day, Jennifer Lopez had posted a shirtless picture of Hollywood star and her husband Ben Affleck on Instagram. It seems like it didn't go down too well with her Instagram followers and fans of Affleck. Fans have flooded the comments section of her post with negative remarks, trolling her for posting such a picture of Affleck. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck(Getty Images)

"Daddy Appreciation Post ✨Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know," Lopez had posted on Instagram while sharing photos and a video involving Affleck.

"He's is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He is so involved, you know he teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes," says Lopez in the video she shared.

Lopez and Affleck were involved in a relationship way back in 2002 when they got engaged. In 2004, they got separated. In 2021, they got connected again and ended up marrying each other in 2022. The couple have five children from their previous relationships with exes. Affleck is father to three kids with his ex, Jennifer Garner namely Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. He is also step-dad to Lopez's 15-year-old twins Max and Emme from her previous relationship with Marc Anthony.

In harsh criticism of Lopez, netizens trolled her. "WhAt about a post for your kids actual dad rather than your husband!," commented one user.

"Why would you post a shower pic of your husband? That’s appreciating him as a dad? Weird. Lol," read another comment.

"How about giving a shoutout to your kids actual father instead of all your fill in men that you’ve had in and out of those poor kids lives?," wrote another fan in the comments section.

"So…none of these pics on the post had him with his kids. There is something wrong with that…me thinks JLo doth protest to much on Ben’s behalf. Where’s the frickin’ evidence?This post is actually ridiculous!," complained another Instagram user.

"Best dad not one pic of him with his kids or hers," trolled a fifth fan.

"Have you lost your mind? He has kids. What daughter wants to see her dad half naked? Learn that some things are best kept privately. You don’t have to show the world your man half naked. Have some self respect," chimed in another troll.

"So no pics of him and his kids? Just thirst trap and selfies with the two of you. Weird choice for a Father's Day post," wrote another user.