Jennifer Lopez drops shirtless pic of Ben Affleck for ‘daddy appreciation post’ on Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram for a special 'Daddy Appreciation Post' to celebrate her husband, Ben Affleck. The Mother actor posted a bunch of intimate pictures, including a shirtless selfie of Ben, on the occasion of Father's Day. Reactions to her post were mixed, with many questioning why there were no pictures of her kids when the post was on Father's Day. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez reveals the reason why she always walks a step behind Ben Affleck) Ben Affleck's toned abs were on full display in Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post.

Jennifer's Instagram post

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram and posted a bunch of pictures of Ben and herself with the caption: "Daddy Appreciation Post (stars emoticon) Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know (white heart emoticon)." One of the pictures featured a shirtless Ben Affleck showing off his fit body in a mirror selfie. There was a video as well, where Jennifer addressed how incredible a father Ben is, and called him "the best dad I have ever seen." Two more pictures from the post showed Jennifer and Ben smiling at the camera in a cozy pose.

Mixed reactions

Although the Ain't Your Mama singer's post was all about appreciating Ben as a father, many users noticed that there were no pictures of their children. The duo have five children together; Jennifer having 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex, Marc Anthony, and Ben having three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. A comment read: "And yet not one picture with his children" Another said, "Jlo it’s Father’s Day not Valentines."

Many users also defended the post and wrote back in favour of the couple. "Everyone needs to shut up on this thread. She’s posting about her husband and how he’s a great father. She doesn’t need to show the kids. Ya’ll posting your kids WAY too much." read a comment. One fan said, "This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check! Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you JLo. Grateful for good fathers." "I love to hear celebrities gush over their loved ones … so real…so human," read a comment.

Jennifer and Ben's relationship

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in April 2021 and then announced their engagement after a year of dating on April 2022. The duo married in August last year. The couple had first got engaged back in November 2002 but ended up splitting in January 2004.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON