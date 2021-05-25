Home / Entertainment / Music / Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 row: 'Aditya is childish, Amit Kumar shouldn't have said such things'
Singer Udit Narayan has now responded to the controversy around Indian Idol 12, the show which his son Aditya Narayan hosts.
MAY 25, 2021
Udit Narayan talked about son Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol and the controversy around Amit Kumar's comments.

Singer Udit Narayan is the latest celebrity to respond to the seemingly never-ending controversy around singer Amit Kumar's visit to Indian Idol 12. Amit, son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, had said that he was asked to praise all the contestants when he came on the show as a guest, irrespective of his opinion. Udit also spoke about the statements that his son, show host Aditya Narayan, gave after Amit made his claims.

Udit said that criticising new talent may not always be the right move. He added that Aditya spoke up due to his 'childish' behaviour and did not remain silent, unlike others on the show. However, Udit maintained that it is not right for Aditya to bear the brunt of the entire controversy.

Udit told Aaj Tak in Hindi, "I saw Amit's episode, I could see that he enjoyed it (the performances). When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya." Udit also said that Amit has been like a brother to him, and he will talk to him. "We are often invited so we can watch new talent and also polish them, we are also paid for this. This process of learning and teaching continues throughout life. Often, we are not too strict with talent, fearing they may be overwhelmed with negativity."

Udit also talked about his son and said, "Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show (Indian Idol) for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive. If you see, no one from the platform spoke (about the controversy) and the entire burden came upon Aditya."

Adding that it is not justified to "put the entire burden of the controversy" on Aditya, Udit said that his son was only anchoring. "Aditya is not at fault," he said. He also said that Aditya approached him over the matter but he did not discuss it as he wants the matter to cool down before having any conversation. "I did not say anything to him as I fear he may go into depression, with so many people already on his case. But I will ask him, once all this is over, why was it that he got caught while everyone else (from the show) remained clean?" he added.

Responding to Amit's comments, Aditya had told Spotboye that Amit had appeared on the show several times and always praised the contestants. Aditya added that Amit should have shared his inputs with the team if he wasn’t happy during the shoot itself.

Also read: When Soha revealed how her mom Sharmila met Kunal: 'He was in a bathrobe'

In an interview with a leading daily, Amit had said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

