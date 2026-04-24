Usha Uthup, 78, flawlessly croons desi cover of Bailamos, stunned fans ask: 'But can Enrique Iglesias sing Ramba Ho'

Singer Usha Uthup has seen a resurgence in her career over the last few years, courtesy of her newfound social media virality and the younger generation rediscovering some of her old songs. One of the things that has fanned her revival is the veteran singer’s willingness to continue experimenting and cover international songs in new desi versions. A few years ago, it was Adele’s Skyfall, and now it is Enrique Iglesias’ Latino anthem Bailamos. In a new video, the 78-year-old covers the popular song, giving it her own unique twist.

Usha Uthup covers Bailamos

Usha Uthup singing the cover of Bailamos.

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On Thursday, Usha took to Instagram to share the video of her cover of Bailamos. “It’s finally here… ❤️ “Bailamos” (Cover) — a global classic, reimagined with a fresh new soul. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and let the music take over,” she wrote in the caption. The Instagram video shares a glimpse of Usha, decked out in her signature saree, surrounded by her orchestra as she covers a popular orchestra track. The full cover was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, receiving much praise from the listeners.

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{{^usCountry}} In the cover's comments section, many praised the rendition. “You are simply, so very fantabulously super awesome, Usha Ma'am,” wrote one. Another added, “When Enrique came to India, he should’ve been in the audience for his own concert and let Usha Ji take over.” Gaana.com, the song streaming service, chimed in, “Enrique got nothing on you!” Some people argued that while Usha Uthup can sing Bailamos effortlessly, Enrique would not be able to do so with her songs. “But can Enrique sing Ramba ho now?” asked one. About Bailamos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the cover's comments section, many praised the rendition. “You are simply, so very fantabulously super awesome, Usha Ma'am,” wrote one. Another added, “When Enrique came to India, he should’ve been in the audience for his own concert and let Usha Ji take over.” Gaana.com, the song streaming service, chimed in, “Enrique got nothing on you!” Some people argued that while Usha Uthup can sing Bailamos effortlessly, Enrique would not be able to do so with her songs. “But can Enrique sing Ramba ho now?” asked one. About Bailamos {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bailamos, a Spanish-English single from Enrique, was originally released in 1998 in Cosas del Amor, Enrique’s Spanish album. After Will Smith heard it at a concert, he requested Enrique to record it for the soundtrack of his 1999 film, Wild Wild West. After that, the song became globally popular. Later that year, it featured in Enrique’s fourth studio album Enrique. It reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Spanish Singles Chart, becoming one of the most successful songs of the year. Usha Uthup's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bailamos, a Spanish-English single from Enrique, was originally released in 1998 in Cosas del Amor, Enrique’s Spanish album. After Will Smith heard it at a concert, he requested Enrique to record it for the soundtrack of his 1999 film, Wild Wild West. After that, the song became globally popular. Later that year, it featured in Enrique’s fourth studio album Enrique. It reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Spanish Singles Chart, becoming one of the most successful songs of the year. Usha Uthup's career {{/usCountry}}

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Usha Uthup is regarded as one of the most popular and versatile singers of her generation. Having sung iconic tracks like Shaan Se, Hari Om Hari, and Naakabandi in the 80s and 90s, she won her first Filmfare Award for Darling in 2012. Last year, her song Ramba Ho was used in Dhurandhar, giving it renewed popularity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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