Usha Uthup, 78, flawlessly croons desi cover of Bailamos, stunned fans ask: 'But can Enrique Iglesias sing Ramba Ho'
Usha Uthup released a cover of Enrique Iglesias' iconic 1998 song Bailamos, taking the internet by surprise.
Singer Usha Uthup has seen a resurgence in her career over the last few years, courtesy of her newfound social media virality and the younger generation rediscovering some of her old songs. One of the things that has fanned her revival is the veteran singer’s willingness to continue experimenting and cover international songs in new desi versions. A few years ago, it was Adele’s Skyfall, and now it is Enrique Iglesias’ Latino anthem Bailamos. In a new video, the 78-year-old covers the popular song, giving it her own unique twist.
Usha Uthup covers Bailamos
On Thursday, Usha took to Instagram to share the video of her cover of Bailamos. “It’s finally here… ❤️ “Bailamos” (Cover) — a global classic, reimagined with a fresh new soul. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and let the music take over,” she wrote in the caption. The Instagram video shares a glimpse of Usha, decked out in her signature saree, surrounded by her orchestra as she covers a popular orchestra track. The full cover was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, receiving much praise from the listeners.
In the cover's comments section, many praised the rendition. “You are simply, so very fantabulously super awesome, Usha Ma'am,” wrote one. Another added, “When Enrique came to India, he should’ve been in the audience for his own concert and let Usha Ji take over.” Gaana.com, the song streaming service, chimed in, “Enrique got nothing on you!” Some people argued that while Usha Uthup can sing Bailamos effortlessly, Enrique would not be able to do so with her songs. “But can Enrique sing Ramba ho now?” asked one.
About Bailamos{{/usCountry}}
In the cover's comments section, many praised the rendition. “You are simply, so very fantabulously super awesome, Usha Ma'am,” wrote one. Another added, “When Enrique came to India, he should’ve been in the audience for his own concert and let Usha Ji take over.” Gaana.com, the song streaming service, chimed in, “Enrique got nothing on you!” Some people argued that while Usha Uthup can sing Bailamos effortlessly, Enrique would not be able to do so with her songs. “But can Enrique sing Ramba ho now?” asked one.
About Bailamos{{/usCountry}}
Bailamos, a Spanish-English single from Enrique, was originally released in 1998 in Cosas del Amor, Enrique’s Spanish album. After Will Smith heard it at a concert, he requested Enrique to record it for the soundtrack of his 1999 film, Wild Wild West. After that, the song became globally popular. Later that year, it featured in Enrique’s fourth studio album Enrique. It reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Spanish Singles Chart, becoming one of the most successful songs of the year.
Usha Uthup's career{{/usCountry}}
Bailamos, a Spanish-English single from Enrique, was originally released in 1998 in Cosas del Amor, Enrique’s Spanish album. After Will Smith heard it at a concert, he requested Enrique to record it for the soundtrack of his 1999 film, Wild Wild West. After that, the song became globally popular. Later that year, it featured in Enrique’s fourth studio album Enrique. It reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Spanish Singles Chart, becoming one of the most successful songs of the year.
Usha Uthup's career{{/usCountry}}
Usha Uthup is regarded as one of the most popular and versatile singers of her generation. Having sung iconic tracks like Shaan Se, Hari Om Hari, and Naakabandi in the 80s and 90s, she won her first Filmfare Award for Darling in 2012. Last year, her song Ramba Ho was used in Dhurandhar, giving it renewed popularity.
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