VANNER member Sungkook will enlist in military in May, announces his agency

VANNER member Sungkook will enlist in the South Korean in May this year, his agency KLAP Entertainment has announced. As reported by Soompi, the agency also confirmed on Saturday that Sungkook will perform his scheduled activities ahead of his enlistment. VANNER is scheduled to perform at an upcoming concert in South Korea. (Also Read | NCT's leader Taeyong, 1st member from K-pop band to begin military service, confirms enlistment date) VANNER member Sungkook will enlist in South Korean military.

Sungkook will enlist in military

The agency’s full statement read, "Hello. This is KLAP Entertainment. We would like to offer our deep thanks to the fans who always love VANNER as we make an announcement regarding our artist VANNER’s Sungkook’s enlistment. VANNER’s Sungkook will be carrying out his military duty as an active-duty soldier in the army after undergoing basic training at a training centre [starting] on Tuesday, May 7."

No official event will be held

"We will not be holding an official event [for the fans or press] on the day that he enters the training centre, and we ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that he will be entering privately for the sake of preventing a safety-related accident due to on-site confusion. Up until his enlistment, Sungkook plans to carry out his scheduled activities, including VANNER’s domestic concert," it added.

"We ask the fans to give their support and encouragement to Sungkook, who will diligently carry out his military duty before returning in good health. We will also continue to give Sungkook and the other VANNER members our unsparing support. Thank you," concluded the statement.

About VANNER

VANNER is a South Korean boy band formed by VT Entertainment. The group comprises five members – Taehwan, Gon, Hyesung, Sungkook, and Yeonggwang. They officially debuted on February 14, 2019, with the studio album V. Later that year, the group released their first single album 5cean: V with Crazy Love as its lead single.

In 2020, VANNER released their second single album, Life, with Form as its single. Their third single album, Take Off with Rollin, released in February 2022. In August last year, they released their first mini album Veni Vidi Vici. In January this year, VANNER released their second mini album Capture the Flag.

