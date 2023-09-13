Video Music Awards full list of winners (updated live): Taylor Swift creates history, wins Video Of The Year four times

2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift became the first artist in VMAs history to win Video Of The Year four times. Rema and Selena Gomez won the award for Best Afrobeats for their hit track Calm Down. They won the first-ever Afrobeats award at the VMAs. Taylor also won the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero. (Also Read | Amber Heard's sister calls Video Music Awards 'disgusting and desperate' for Johnny Depp's appearance)

Nicki Minaj won the VMAs award for Best Hip-Hop for her song Super Freaky Girl. Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits. Boy band NSYNC reunited on stage to present the first award for Best Pop Video, which went to Taylor Swift.

Check full list of winners here (updated live):

Video of the year

Doja Cat — Attention

Miley Cyrus — Flowers

Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo — vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy

SZA —Kill Bill

WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Artist of the year

Beyonce

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the year

Miley Cyrus — Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo — vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down

Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy

Steve Lacy — Bad Habit

SZA — Kill Bill

WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Best new artist

GloRilla

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Show of the summer

Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Group of the year

BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Maneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW x TOGETHER

Song of the Summer

Beyonce— Cuff It

Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)

Doja Cat — Paint the Town Red

Doechii ft. Kodak Black — What It Is (Block Boy)

Dua Lipa — Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)

FIFTY FIFTY — Cupid

Gunna — fukumean

Jung Kook ft. Latto — Seven

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]

Olivia Rodrigo — vampire

SZA — Kill Bill

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice — Karma

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers — Do It Like That

Luke Combs — Fast Car

Troye Sivan — Rush

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma — La Bebe (Remix)

Album of the year

Beyoncé — Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation

SZA — SOS

Taylor Swift — Midnights

PUSH performance of the year

August 2022: Saucy Santana — Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez — Until I Found You

October 2022: JVKE —golden hour

November 2022: Flo Milli — Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp — Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder — All The Way Over

February 2023: Armani White — GOATED

March 2023: FLETCHER — Becky’s So Hot

WINNER: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER — Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice — Princess Diana

June 2023: FLO — Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith — That Part

Best collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat — I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami — Gotta Move On

WINNER: KAROL G, Shakira — TQG

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy — Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down

Best pop

Demi Lovato — Swine

Dua Lipa — Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran — Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus — Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo — vampire

P!NK — TRUSTFALL

WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Best hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami — Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby — STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B — Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert — Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX — Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft Future — Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

WINNER: Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl

Best R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye — Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown — How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy — Creepin’ (Remix)

WINNER: SZA —Shirt

Toosii — Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj — Love In The Way

Best alternative

blink-182 — EDGING

boygenius — the film

Fall Out Boy — Hold Me Like A Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace

Paramore — This Is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars — Stuck

Best rock

Foo Fighters — The Teacher

Linkin Park — Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers — Tippa My Tongue

WINNER: Måneskin — THE LONELIEST

Metallica — Lux Æterna

Muse — You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta — Funk Rave

Bad Bunny — WHERE SHE GOES

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma — Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny — un x100to

KAROL G, Shakira — TQG

ROSALÍA — DESPECHÁ

Shakira — Acróstico

Best K-pop

aespa — Girls

BLACKPINK — Pink Venom

FIFTY FIFTY — Cupid

SEVENTEEN — Super

WINNER: Stray Kids — S-Class

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — Sugar Rush Ride

Best afrobeats

Ayra Starr — Rush

Burna Boy — It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys — UNAVAILABLE

Fireboy DML & Asake — Bandana

Libianca — People

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar

Video for good

Alicia Keys — If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny — El Apagón — Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato — Swine

WINNER: Dove Cameron — Breakfast

Imagine Dragons — Crushed

Maluma — La Reina

Best direction

Doja Cat — Attention — Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake — Falling Back — Directed by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar — Count Me Out — Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion — Her — Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy — Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA — Kill Bill — Directed by Christian Breslauer

WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Directed by Taylor Swift

Best cinematography

Adele — I Drink Wine — Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran — Eyes Closed — Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae — Lipstick Lover — Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar — Count Me Out — Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus — Flowers — Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo — vampire — Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Cinematography by Rina Yang

Best visual effects

Fall Out Boy — Love From The Other Side — Visual effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles — Music For A Sushi Restaurant — Visual effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez — VOID — Visual effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl — Visual effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy— Visual effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero— Visual effects by Parliament

Best choreography

BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa — Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) — Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers — Waffle House — Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion — Her — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco — Middle Of A Breakup — Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy — Choreography by (LA)HORDE — Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Best art direction

boygenius — the film — Art direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Art direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

WINNER: Doja Cat — Attention— Art direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace — Art direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion — Her — Art direction by Niko Philipides

SZA — Shirt— Art direction by Kate Bunch

Best editing

BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Edited by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar — Rich Spirit — Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus — River — Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo — vampire— Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA — Kill Bill — Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero— Edited by Chancler Haynes

Nicki Minaj performed her latest single Last Time I Saw You before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.

Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J Blige and his daughter Chance Combs. He is third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

