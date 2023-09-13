Video Music Awards full list of winners (updated live): Taylor Swift creates history, wins Video Of The Year four times
2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Rema and Selena Gomez won the first-ever Afrobeats award at the VMAs. They won the Best Afrobeats award for Calm Down.
2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift became the first artist in VMAs history to win Video Of The Year four times. Rema and Selena Gomez won the award for Best Afrobeats for their hit track Calm Down. They won the first-ever Afrobeats award at the VMAs. Taylor also won the Song of the Year award for Anti-Hero. (Also Read | Amber Heard's sister calls Video Music Awards 'disgusting and desperate' for Johnny Depp's appearance)
Nicki Minaj won the VMAs award for Best Hip-Hop for her song Super Freaky Girl. Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed an incredible bilingual medley of her decades of hits. Boy band NSYNC reunited on stage to present the first award for Best Pop Video, which went to Taylor Swift.
Check full list of winners here (updated live):
Video of the year
Doja Cat — Attention
Miley Cyrus — Flowers
Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo — vampire
Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy
SZA —Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Artist of the year
Beyonce
Doja Cat
KAROL G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Song of the year
Miley Cyrus — Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo — vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down
Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy
Steve Lacy — Bad Habit
SZA — Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Best new artist
GloRilla
WINNER: Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Show of the summer
Beyoncé
BLACKPINK
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
Taylor Swift
Group of the year
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Maneskin
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW x TOGETHER
Song of the Summer
Beyonce— Cuff It
Billie Eilish — What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie)
Doja Cat — Paint the Town Red
Doechii ft. Kodak Black — What It Is (Block Boy)
Dua Lipa — Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)
FIFTY FIFTY — Cupid
Gunna — fukumean
Jung Kook ft. Latto — Seven
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
Olivia Rodrigo — vampire
SZA — Kill Bill
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice — Karma
TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers — Do It Like That
Luke Combs — Fast Car
Troye Sivan — Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma — La Bebe (Remix)
Album of the year
Beyoncé — Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
SZA — SOS
Taylor Swift — Midnights
PUSH performance of the year
August 2022: Saucy Santana — Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez — Until I Found You
October 2022: JVKE —golden hour
November 2022: Flo Milli — Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp — Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder — All The Way Over
February 2023: Armani White — GOATED
March 2023: FLETCHER — Becky’s So Hot
WINNER: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER — Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice — Princess Diana
June 2023: FLO — Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith — That Part
Best collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone, Doja Cat — I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami — Gotta Move On
WINNER: KAROL G, Shakira — TQG
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy — Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down
Best pop
Demi Lovato — Swine
Dua Lipa — Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran — Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus — Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo — vampire
P!NK — TRUSTFALL
WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
Best hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami — Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby — STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B — Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert — Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX — Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft Future — Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
WINNER: Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl
Best R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye — Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown — How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy — Creepin’ (Remix)
WINNER: SZA —Shirt
Toosii — Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj — Love In The Way
Best alternative
blink-182 — EDGING
boygenius — the film
Fall Out Boy — Hold Me Like A Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace
Paramore — This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars — Stuck
Best rock
Foo Fighters — The Teacher
Linkin Park — Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers — Tippa My Tongue
WINNER: Måneskin — THE LONELIEST
Metallica — Lux Æterna
Muse — You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta — Funk Rave
Bad Bunny — WHERE SHE GOES
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma — Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny — un x100to
KAROL G, Shakira — TQG
ROSALÍA — DESPECHÁ
Shakira — Acróstico
Best K-pop
aespa — Girls
BLACKPINK — Pink Venom
FIFTY FIFTY — Cupid
SEVENTEEN — Super
WINNER: Stray Kids — S-Class
TOMORROW X TOGETHER — Sugar Rush Ride
Best afrobeats
Ayra Starr — Rush
Burna Boy — It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys — UNAVAILABLE
Fireboy DML & Asake — Bandana
Libianca — People
WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– 2 Sugar
Video for good
Alicia Keys — If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny — El Apagón — Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato — Swine
WINNER: Dove Cameron — Breakfast
Imagine Dragons — Crushed
Maluma — La Reina
Best direction
Doja Cat — Attention — Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake — Falling Back — Directed by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar — Count Me Out — Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion — Her — Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy — Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA — Kill Bill — Directed by Christian Breslauer
WINNER: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Directed by Taylor Swift
Best cinematography
Adele — I Drink Wine — Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran — Eyes Closed — Cinematography by Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae — Lipstick Lover — Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar — Count Me Out — Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus — Flowers — Cinematography by Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo — vampire — Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero — Cinematography by Rina Yang
Best visual effects
Fall Out Boy — Love From The Other Side — Visual effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles — Music For A Sushi Restaurant — Visual effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez — VOID — Visual effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl — Visual effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy— Visual effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero— Visual effects by Parliament
Best choreography
BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa — Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) — Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers — Waffle House — Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion — Her — Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco — Middle Of A Breakup — Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras — Unholy — Choreography by (LA)HORDE — Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Best art direction
boygenius — the film — Art direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Art direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
WINNER: Doja Cat — Attention— Art direction by Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace — Art direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion — Her — Art direction by Niko Philipides
SZA — Shirt— Art direction by Kate Bunch
Best editing
BLACKPINK — Pink Venom — Edited by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar — Rich Spirit — Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus — River — Edited by Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo — vampire— Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA — Kill Bill — Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero— Edited by Chancler Haynes
Nicki Minaj performed her latest single Last Time I Saw You before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.
Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J Blige and his daughter Chance Combs. He is third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.