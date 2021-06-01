Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wajid Khan death anniversary: Sajid Khan shares a happy throwback video, Kamalrukh Khan pays tribute

On Wajid Khan's first death anniversary, his wife Kamalrukh Khan shared several photos of the music composer while his brother, Sajid Khan shared a happy throwback video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh Khan and brother Sajid Khan remember the music composer on his first death anniversary.

It has been a year since Wajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo, died. On his first death anniversary, his brother Sajid Khan and Wajid's wife Kamalrukh Khan have shared never-before-seen glimpses of the music composer and remembered him.

Sajid took to Instagram and shared a clip of the duo's visit to the US. In the video, Wajid is seen seated in the passenger seat of the car and interacting with fans on camera. He was also seen grooving to the Punjabi song playing in the vehicle. Sharing the video, Sajid said, "Tum kya gaye tumhare jaatehi jeene ka mazaa bhi chala gaya:: miss u mere bhai wajid u always."

On the other hand, Kamalrukh shared a gallery of pictures, featuring their younger selves and their children, Arshi and Hrehaan, and paid a tribute to the composer. "It's one year already since Wajid's passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness. I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan - through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them. The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued.... Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity," she captioned the post.

Also read: Sajid Khan on learning to work solo after brother Wajid’s death: ‘Now I have to become friends with everyone’

Wajid died on June 1, 2020. Confirming the news, his family had issued a statement which read, "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection."

Sajid has fondly remembered Wajid on several occasions. In numerous interviews, he has assured fans that Wajid is close to his heart. Almost a year after his death, Sajid made his debut as a solo music composer with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He composed two songs for the Salman Khan starrer.

