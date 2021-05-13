Is Sajid of Sajid-Wajid insecure of Salman Khan working with Himesh Reshammiya? Radhe composer spills the beans

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai composer Sajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid, has opened up about Salman Khan working with other music directors. In the past few years, Salman has worked with numerous music directors, including Himesh Reshammiya and Jatin-Lalit.

The music director, in a recent interview, was asked if he was insecure that Salman has worked with Himesh and other musicians in the industry. Sajid said that wasn't insecure but he confessed that he sometimes yearns for more opportunities.

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan in a virtual interview, Sajid said, "Nahi insecurity toh nahi hoti hai, jaise dekhiye uss bande ka rishta apne apne logo ke saath, sab ke saath hai. Main kabhi inn sab cheezo se insecure nahi hota hoon. Haan, mere ko kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ke ye ground mera hai, main iss ground mein bahut strong hoon (I am not insecure, he has his relationships with his set of people like everyone else. I don't get insecure by such things, Yes, sometimes I feel that this is my ground and I am stronger)."

Drawing comparisons with a cricket match, he added, "Ye ground me mere ko batting karne ka mauka do. Mujhe do zyada se zyada bowling, ab wahan bowling kum milti hai toh fir, you know, jab end mein aap aate ho, toh fir... (Give me more opportunities to bat on this ground, give me more bowling opportunities. When you receive fewer bowling opportunities, in the end, you...)"

Also Read: Radhe: Salman Khan 'should have been a singer, composer', says Zoom Zoom singer Iulia Vantur

Radhe marks Sajid's first solo project as a composer after the sudden death of his brother and partner Wajid. The latter died in June last year. However, Sajid has be credited as Sajid-Wajid in the movie's promos and songs. Sajid has sung and written Radhe Title Track and composed Zoom Zoom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON