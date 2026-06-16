What happened to Bonnie Tyler? Family shares health update after emergency surgery

The 74-year-old legendary Welsh singer, Bonnie Tyler, is no longer in a coma and is responding to her recovery period, according to a statement her team shared.

According to the statement published on Bonnie Tyler's official website, Bonnie Tyler is no longer in a coma however, she remains “very unwell.” REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix (REUTERS)

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According to the statement published on Bonnie Tyler's official website, her condition has improved significantly in recent days.

Family members said she is awake and continuing to receive medical care. “Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time,” the statement read.

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What happened to Bonnie Tyler?

Tyler had an emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal in May, which left her in an induced coma.

A statement from her team in May read, "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well and she is now recuperating."

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{{^usCountry}} Entertainment Weekly was informed by her team that the purpose of the induced coma was to facilitate her recuperation. However, they did not reveal what kind of surgery Tyler had. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entertainment Weekly was informed by her team that the purpose of the induced coma was to facilitate her recuperation. However, they did not reveal what kind of surgery Tyler had. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit single still gets the Eclipse boost 4 decades later Family provides encouraging recovery update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit single still gets the Eclipse boost 4 decades later Family provides encouraging recovery update {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest announcement marks positive news since reports of Tyler's medical emergency first surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest announcement marks positive news since reports of Tyler's medical emergency first surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement shared by her team said, “Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in a hospital in Portugal." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement shared by her team said, “Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in a hospital in Portugal." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It further read, “Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further read, “Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process.” {{/usCountry}}

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The singer's representatives have not disclosed extensive medical details, choosing instead to focus on her recovery and privacy. “Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”

“We hope to see you next year”

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer was booked to play several European shows this summer. But she had to postpone or cancel the remaining summer performances until the following year, given the medical emergency.

Her team wrote, “As such, we are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling, or postponing until next year, where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer. This will affect every current show until the end of August."

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They further apologized to her fans and wrote, “We trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead.”

The team expressed gratitude to her fans and wrote, “We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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