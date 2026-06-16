What is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ new release date? Prison timeline moved up again as legal battle continues

Sean “Diddy” Combs's projected federal prison release date has moved up once again as he continues serving a 50-month sentence tied to his federal conviction last year.

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

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According to USA TODAY, Diddy is now expected to be released from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Feb 23, 2028. His previous listed release date had been April 25, 2028, meaning his sentence timeline has been shortened by roughly two months.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to explain the exact reason behind the latest change. However, the agency told the news outlet that release dates can shift due to several routine factors, including “good conduct time,” participation in approved prison programs and activities, and credit for time served before sentencing.

The bureau also stated that it does “not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sends cease-and-desist to Netflix over ‘shameful’ docuseries Release date has changed multiple times {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sends cease-and-desist to Netflix over ‘shameful’ docuseries Release date has changed multiple times {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first adjustment to Diddy’s prison timeline in recent months. USA TODAY reported that his projected release date was previously pushed back to June 2028 in November after reports surfaced alleging the music mogul had created and consumed alcohol while incarcerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first adjustment to Diddy’s prison timeline in recent months. USA TODAY reported that his projected release date was previously pushed back to June 2028 in November after reports surfaced alleging the music mogul had created and consumed alcohol while incarcerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A representative for Diddy denied those allegations at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A representative for Diddy denied those allegations at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Bad Boy Records founder has been held at FCI Fort Dix since being convicted last July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal case that drew widespread attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bad Boy Records founder has been held at FCI Fort Dix since being convicted last July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal case that drew widespread attention. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of sentencing, Diddy wrote to the judge claiming he had become sober “for the first time in 25 years.” He also said he had been attending therapy and launched a mentorship program for fellow inmates while in custody.

Also Read: Diddy caught drinking in prison: Did rap mogul lie to judge, what rules say about punishment

Appeal efforts and civil lawsuits

Diddy’s legal team is still attempting to overturn his conviction following the high-profile trial.

Federal prosecutors accused him of transporting former girlfriends, including Cassie Ventura, and sex workers across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. Another accuser involved in the case was identified anonymously as “Jane.”

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Diddy has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

In addition to the criminal case, the rapper and producer is still facing more than 70 civil lawsuits nationwide. The latest lawsuit was reportedly filed June 9 by a former child actor.

Separately, Diddy recently secured a legal win after a lawsuit filed by former Dawn Richard was dismissed, though her attorneys have reportedly said they plan to refile the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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