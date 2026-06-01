Diddy and Daphne Joy's alleged sex tape sparks row amid 50 Cent feud; ‘It's wild’

The feud between 50 Cent and disgraced rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been a major talking point in hop. The talk escalated this weekend after a purportedly leaked video allegedly showed model and actor Daphne Joy, who has a child with 50 Cent, performing sexual acts with Diddy and a sex worker named Sly Diggler. Daphne Joy (L) and rapper and producer P Diddy. (File Photo and @daphnejoy on Instagram)

The authenticity of the videos remains unverified. It is also not clear how the videos found itself in the public domain.

Note: Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, given the backstory between Diddy and 50 Cent, the video has gone wildly viral on social media, with fans of Diddy, 50 Cent and Daphne Joy, losing it over the clips.

As of now, there has been no reaction from either Daphne Joy or Diddy's representatives. Diddy is currently at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, New Jersey.

DJ Vlad Makes Big Claim DJ Vlad, a popular hip hop journalist who discusses all gossip in the community on his show ‘Vlad TV,’ appeared to confirm that the alleged sex tape is real. Vlad claimed that he had spoken to Sly Diggler who had alleged that the clips were forcefully recorded by Diddy using Diggler's phone.

"That's not coincidence, that's not just by chance," DJ Vlad said. "Someone actually took it from the very beginning... Now, I don't know where this came from, I never owned this video. I saw the video, saw a few minutes of it. And I got a screenshot from it... But this right here that leaked is the actual video.

"I'm authenticating this video because a lot of people will say that this is A.I. or this is fake. But that video is 100% real. I have no idea where it came from... I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either. Maybe somebody hacked his phone.

"I'm not sure... You got a guy that... is compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent."