When BTS leader RM was asked to recast Friends with fellow members, he picked Jungkook for Joey and V for Phoebe

BTS has been listed as one of the many guest celebrities to appear in the upcoming Friends reunion special. The K-pop group's leader RM has time and again spoken about his love for the show. He has also revealed how the show influenced his hold over the English language in many interviews.

In one of his interviews in 2017, Friends was mentioned yet again. However, this time, the BTS leader was which fellow group member is similar to which leading character of the popular American sitcom.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the rapper picked Jungkook for Joey, Jin for Ross and V for Pheobe. He picked Monica for himself while he couldn't decide which member comes close to Rachel. "Chandler! I've always admired his sense of humor. But I can't choose a bandmate like him," he added.

Ahead of BTS' participation in the Friends reunion episode, Ben Winston recently took to Twitter and hinted at the group's role in the special. Responding to a few fan tweets, he clarified that BTS will have a small role to play. "I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends," he said.

Other special guests of the reunion include David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, Kit Harington, Malala Yousafzai, and Justin Bieber, among others.

On Wednesday, the trailer of the Friends reunion was released. The video featured the lead cast - Matthew Perry (Chandler), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and David Schwimmer (Ross) -reuniting and reminiscing their time together on the sets.

