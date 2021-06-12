When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra once left BTS member Jimin blushing with their impromptu PDA. Back in 2019, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were among the many musical stars to have attended the Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop group was performing their hit track Boy With Luv at the ceremony. Apart from their performance, BTS was also seen grooving in the audience beside Priyanka and other Jonas Brothers while Kevin Jonas, Nick, and Joe Jonas performed their set.

While the Jonas Brothers performance had the members on their feet, BTS' fandom ARMY couldn't help but notice singer Jimin's reaction to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's kiss during the song. In a video from the ceremony, Jonas Brothers were seen singing through the crowd before making their way back to the stage. During the act, Jimin witnessed an intimate moment and couldn't help but turn away and blush.

This year, BTS returned to the Billboard Music Awards to perform their newly released track, Butter. Nick was hosting the ceremony and Priyanka attended the event with him. Speaking about BTS, Nick had told Variety last month, “I love BTS. I saw them live here at the Rose Bowl a couple years back and was just blown away by their performance.”

BTS has been busy lately with its eighth-anniversary celebrations. Titled BTS Festa, the two-week-long digital celebrations features BTS members treating fans with family portraits and profiles. BTS leader RM also surprised fans with a new song, titled Bicycle, on Sunday. The two-week event will conclude with a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. The event is set to take place on June 13 and 14.

Jonas Brothers have announced that they will start their tour called Remember This in August. As part of the tour, Kevin, Joe, and Nick will be seen performing their old and new hit tracks. The event will kickstart from Las Vegas.