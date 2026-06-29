Why did Harry Styles collapse on stage at Wembley? Viral video sparks concern as fans ask, 'Why didn't his team notice?'

Harry Styles frightened fans after briefly collapsing during his sold-out concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday. Viral videos from the show quickly fueled speculation that the singer collapsed due to the severe heatwave sweeping parts of Europe. Viral videos sparked fears that extreme temperatures caused Harry Styles' fall at Wembley Stadium. However, reports say the singer briefly choked on water while performing his signature "whale" move (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (AFP)

TMZ cited sources close to the situation and reported that Styles accidentally choked on water while attempting his signature "whale" move. The brief choking spell caused him to lose his balance and fall.

Fan-recorded videos circulating across social media showed the Grammy-winning singer suddenly coughing, dropping to the stage and lying on his back for several seconds.

Read more: Harry Styles' one-word response to apparent 'Viva Palestina' chant at concert viral; watch

What happened during the Wembley performance? The incident occurred near the end of Styles' performance while he was singing "As It Was." Reports said he had taken a sip of water before attempting the familiar "whale" stunt.

The stunt is Styles' concert tradition where he sprays water into the air for fans. He had taken a sip of water before attempting the familiar "whale" stunt. Instead of spraying the water cleanly into the air, he appeared to inhale some of it in the video, triggering a coughing fit.

Videos showed the singer clutching his chest, coughing repeatedly and briefly struggling to catch his breath. Witnesses said the entire episode lasted only a few seconds. After the fit, Styles stood up and waved to fans while leaving the stage without any injuries.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the singer returned for his next scheduled Wembley performance.