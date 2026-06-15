Why did Oliver Tree and Melanie Martinez break up? Singer's dating history in focus after Rio helicopter crash

Oliver Tree, who died at 32 in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, on June 14, has a complicated dating history. The singer made deadlines for dating fellow artist Melanie Martinez.

Oliver Tree and Melanie Martinez split in 2021(Oliver Tree/ Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the Music Times, the two artists had been friends before their romance began. In 2019, both Tree and Martinez shared photos from a joint interview with Alternative Press and later confirmed they were dating.

However, their relationship did not last long. In 2021, Martinez confirmed that the two had broken up. Both also deleted all their photos together on Instagram, per Music Times. Despite the split, she assured fans that they were still on good terms.

The breakup continued to follow Tree publicly. He opened up about the aftermath in a video, saying: “I had dated another artist and when we broke up, her fans came after me. She had asked them, 'Hey guys, please let Oliver be. We're on good terms.'”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that when Martinez later released her album, fans speculated it was about him and she had to address it herself. “She responded in the comment sections on TikTok also, being like 'Hey, the album's not about him,'” Tree said, per Men's Journal. He said he became depressed because fans simply would not let the situation go. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that when Martinez later released her album, fans speculated it was about him and she had to address it herself. “She responded in the comment sections on TikTok also, being like 'Hey, the album's not about him,'” Tree said, per Men's Journal. He said he became depressed because fans simply would not let the situation go. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In 2023, Martinez released her album “PORTALS,” and one of its tracks, “EVIL,” was widely reported to be about Tree. Martinez said in an interview that the song was about a mental turning point where she was finally able to deal with her previous relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2023, Martinez released her album “PORTALS,” and one of its tracks, “EVIL,” was widely reported to be about Tree. Martinez said in an interview that the song was about a mental turning point where she was finally able to deal with her previous relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I wanted the lyrics to be the most savage and the most c****. Every time I wrote something I was like 'no, it's not mean enough,'” she said, per Music Times.

Martinez also publicly defended Tree when he faced online harassment from her fans, posting on her Instagram stories: “Can you guys do me a favor and leave Oliver Tree alone. Please be nice and stop spreading false information,” per Music Times. “I've said before how much it upsets me when you guys bully people on the internet.”

Also Read: Oliver Tree's parents and girlfriend: Singer's family and personal life in focus after helicopter crash death

Oliver tree on polyamory and his dating life

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After his split from Martinez, Tree spoke openly about his approach to relationships. In a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, he said: “I've basically been exploring polyamory. I have a bunch of girlfriends,” per Men's Journal.

He said his life on the road made settling down hard. “I literally am on the road. I haven't lived anywhere for six months...It's hard for me to have, like a girlfriend when I don't live anywhere,” he said. Still, he left the door open for something more committed. “For the right person, I could be monogamous. I was always monogamous my whole life,” he added.

Tree died on June 14, 2026, after two helicopters collided above an electrical yard in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Five others, including YouTuber Gaspi also died in the crash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON