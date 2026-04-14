Zanai Bhosle says she was overwhelmed with emotions at grandmother Asha Bhosle’s funeral: ‘She lives on…’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday. Her last rites were held at the Shivaji Park Crematorium. Following the funeral, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to Instagram to share her emotions, admitting she is finding it difficult to put her feelings into words.

Zanai Bhosle pens an emotional note

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12.

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On Monday, Zanai took to Instagram Stories to share a photo from Asha Bhosle’s funeral, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support. Overcome with grief, she also reflected on her grandmother’s legacy and spirit.

Sharing the picture, Zanai wrote, “So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love.”

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above,” she added.

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Zanai's Instagram Story.

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday. Her last rites took place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium and were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Several videos from the funeral have surfaced on social media, capturing a series of emotional moments. Some clips captured Zanai getting emotional and breaking down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday. Her last rites took place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium and were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Several videos from the funeral have surfaced on social media, capturing a series of emotional moments. Some clips captured Zanai getting emotional and breaking down. {{/usCountry}}

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Before her passing, Zanai was also the first in the family to share an update on Asha Bhosle’s health, urging privacy during a difficult time after reports of her hospitalisation surfaced.

At that time, she wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on April 11 after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well for the past few months.

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On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park, along with political leaders like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray.

Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

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The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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