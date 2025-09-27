Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma breaks silence on song ownership amid ongoing SIT probe: 'I'm scared for my life'

Days after the tragic death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, his longtime manager Siddharth Sarma has issued a detailed statement on Facebook addressing speculation around the ownership of the singer’s extensive music catalogue and the earnings from his creative work. Singer Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore.(PTI)

Siddharth writes an open letter sharing his side of the story

In an open letter, Siddharth clarified that, contrary to popular belief, the majority of Zubeen Garg’s recorded works, an estimated 38,000 songs, are contractually owned by various music labels and production houses.

“Almost all of Zubeen da’s songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life. He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments. This can be verified with those companies directly," Siddharth wrote.

Siddharth revealed that in 2021, Zubeen took steps to secure ownership of his later works by launching Zubeen Garg Music LLP, a music venture in which Sarma was also a partner. Zuben reportedly held a 60% stake in the company.

“The LLP has generated only a few thousand rupees monthly so far. The entire amount remains untouched in the company account. I consider it my duty to ensure his family inherits his rightful share,” Siddharth stated.

He also clarified that any royalties Zubeen earned as a composer or lyricist were directly deposited into his personal account, which, according to Siddharth, will now be transferred to the singer’s widow, Garima Garg.

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen, the beloved Assamese singer, tragically passed away on September 19 while in Singapore for the North East Festival. He was rescued from the sea by local authorities and rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Despite intensive care, he succumbed to his injuries. Known for his immense contribution to Assamese and Indian music, Garg had recorded over 38,000 songs across multiple languages. His sudden death shocked fans and the music industry alike. As investigations continue, tributes have poured in nationwide, honouring his legacy as a cultural icon and a voice of the Northeast.