Emotional Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with their old pic, requests his death probe be fast-paced: ‘Hope we get answers’

Papon remembered late singer Zubeen Garg, who died earlier this month in Singapore. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer penned an emotional note as he missed Zubeen. Papon shared an old photo with Zubeen Garg.

Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with emotional note

The singer shared an old picture with Zubeen from an event. In the photo, Zubeen kept one hand on Papon's shoulder as they both smiled. He held a beverage cup in his other hand. Sharing the picture, Papon wrote, "Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are."

Papon talks about Zubeen's death probe

Papon also made an appeal in Assamese for clarity on the ongoing investigation. The singer urged that the investigation into Garg's death be carried out swiftly so that answers to all the lingering questions can be provided soon. He wrote, "I request, the investigation be fast paced. And the answers to the questions that we are seeking, we should get soon."

After Zubeen's death, Papon had prayed for Zubeen. "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss for words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul," he wrote on Instagram.

About Zubeen, his death

Zubeen died on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati. Zubeen was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages.