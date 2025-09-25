Zubeen Garg's wife Garima talks about his last film Roi Roi Binale, reveals release date: ‘He was passionate about it’

Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia, has opened up about the singer-actor's last and yet to be released film Roi Roi Binale, which is scheduled to be released by the makers on October 31. Speaking with news agency ANI, Garima said that Zubeen Garg was "passionate" about his film, which is currently in the post-production stage. Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia spoke about his last film.

Garima Saikia talks about Zubeen Garg's last, upcoming film Roi Roi Binaale

After the emotional and grand final rites of Zubeen Garg on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday, Garima said, "We were working on a film, Roi Roi Binaale, which will be his last film. And he was very passionate about it. So he was planning to release it on October 31. So maybe now we have to start working on the film. And keep the date as he thought."

Garima talks about a regret

She also expressed regret about not being able to conclude the "voice dubbing" of Zubeen Garg in the movie due to his untimely death in Singapore, calling it a "void" within the film. "I regret that his voice dubbing did not happen because he had also acted in this film and in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He would have come as a blind artist. So it's a purely musical love story. I think people would love it, too. But we couldn't dub his voice. So that will be a void in the film. But other music and everything was done," added Garima.

About Zubeen, his last rites

Zubeen was cremated on Tuesday with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur near Guwahati. The final rites were performed by Zubeen's sister Palme Borthakur. Garima was seen in tears while paying her final tribute to Goldie, the name he was known as among friends and family. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium. Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer.

The mortal remains of the late singer were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral. The 52-year-old icon of Assam died in Singapore in September after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. He was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.