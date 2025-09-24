Exhausted Zubeen Garg struggles to reach raft, stay afloat while swimming in new viral video

As Assam mourns the death of its ‘heartthrob’ Zubeen Garg, another video of the singer swimming with his friends and associates in Singapore has emerged on social media, which shows exhausted Zubeen struggling to breathe and stay afloat. A fan holds a photograph of the popular Bollywood singer and composer Zubeen Garg during the homage ceremony in Guwahati.(AP)

Another video of Zubeen goes viral

Days after the news of Zubeen’s death broke, a video surfaced on social media showing him at a cruise party, where he was seen jumping into the sea with a life jacket and enjoying himself.

Now, a new video has emerged. This time, the video shows Zubeen without a life jacket. The singer is seen struggling to swim alongside his friends, appearing exhausted and out of breath as he tries to reach a raft. At one point, he even has difficulty staying afloat, prompting his friends to rush in and assist him.

The timeline of the video is not clear at the moment, and Hindustan Times couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video. However, the video is going viral on social media with fans all around Assam mourning his death.

Earlier reports suggested that Zubeen first jumped into the sea wearing a life jacket, but returned shortly after to remove it, saying it was uncomfortable to swim with. He then jumped back in without it, and it was during this second swim that he suffered a fatal medical episode.

About Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea with a few friends and associates in Singapore on September 19. His mortal remains had reached Guwahati on Sunday. His last rites were performed with state honours on the outskirts of the city on September 23.

He had gone to Singapore to take part in the North East Festival, an annual event held abroad to showcase the region’s culture. He is believed to have suffered from epileptic seizure. The death certificate issued by Singapore authorities had stated drowning as the cause of his demise. But there have been allegations and speculations about negligence, foul play or conspiracy associated with the death by many in his home state. The report of the post-mortem conducted at Singapore is not available yet.

The 52-year-old’s cremation took place at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, located 25 km away from Guwahati, at a specially designated site, which will be later converted to a memorial by the Assam government. A second memorial will be built at Jorhat, Garg’s hometown, located 300 km east of Guwahati.