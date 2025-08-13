Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons: When, where to watch Match 7 of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

The Mysore Warriors will take on the Mangalore Dragons in match 7 of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025. The Dragons have started their campaign on a good note, winning the first match. Now they are at the top of the points table with one win and a good NRR. They scored 180 runs in the first innings thanks to Macneil Noronha’s 53 off 28 balls. But Shreyas Gopal and Kranthi Kumar’s bowling did the magic for the team. They claimed three wickets each in the second innings, which turned the game and helped them win by 33 runs. Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons( Maharaja Trophy)

Meanwhile, the Warriors started their campaign with a win against Bengaluru Blasters but couldn’t keep the momentum going. They lost the match against Gulbarga Mystics by eight wickets. Warriors’ M Venkatesh scored 77 off 50 runs in the first innings, helping the team score 184, which is a good total. However, a collective batting effort from the Mystics’ batters helped them clinch victory. Both Nikin Jose and Smaran Ravichandran scored 52 runs in the second innings, taking the team home.

Match Details:

Match: Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons, 7th Match

Date: Thursday, 14th August 2025

Time: 3.15 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 will be streamed on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The fans can watch all the matches on the platform. Moreover, there are two matches almost every day, so the first game starts at 3.15 PM, while the second game starts at 7.15 PM IST. The toss time for both matches is 30 minutes before the start of the play.

Squads

Mysore Warriors Squad: SU Karthik, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Harshil Dharmani, Manish Pandey (c), Lankesh KS, Sumit Kumar (wk), Yashovardhan Parantap, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shikhar Shetty, LR Kumar, Srinivas Sharath, Karun Nair, Kushaal Wadhwani, Dhanush Gowda, Gautam Mishra, Prasidh Krishna, Shamanth SM, Sagar Gowtham

Mangalore Dragons Squad: Lochan Gowda, Sharath BR (wk), Aneesh KV, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Paras Gurbax Arya, Aadarsh Prajwal, Shreyas Gopal (c), S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Ronit More, Abhilash Shetty, Shreevathsa Acharya, Pallavkumar Das, Sachin Shinde, Thippa Reddy, Santokh Singh, Aaditya Nair, Abhishek Prabhakar,