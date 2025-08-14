Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix: When, where to watch The Hundred

In match 14 of the ongoing The Hundred Competition 2025, Northern Superchargers will clash against the Birmingham Phoenix at Headingley, Leeds. In three matches, the Superchargers have won two and are currently in fourth position in the points table. They won their last encounter against the Southern Brave by three wickets. It was a last-ball thriller game as they chased down 140 runs. Graham Clark scored an unbeaten 38 off 24 balls, including three boundaries and one six. He stayed throughout the innings to take the team home. Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix(The Hundred)

In the case of the Phoenix, they have won just one out of their three matches yet. After losing the first two matches, they won the previous one by four wickets against the Oval Invincibles. The star of the match was the captain, Liam Livinstone, as he scored an unbeaten 69 off 47 balls, including seven boundaries and five sixes. They chased down 181 runs with two balls to spare. He also won the Player of the Match award for his terrific performance.

Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, 14th Match

Date: 15th August 2025, Friday

Time: 11.00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

The Northern Superchargers Women will clash against the Birmingham Phoenix Women in match 14 of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2025. The Superchargers started the tournament with two back-to-back victories but lost their previous match against Southern Brave by eight wickets. Brave’s Sophie Devine showed an all-round performance, scoring 15 off 8 balls and taking three wickets. It was because of her astounding bowling that the Superchargers could only score 102 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix started their campaign with a win against the Trent Rockets but lost the next two matches. In the previous match against the Oval Invincibles, they failed to chase 175 runs despite a considerable batting performance. Oval’s Amanda-Jade Wellington claimed two wickets, but the real star was Alice Capsey, who scored 52 off 49 balls. She won the Player of the Match award for an incredible performance.

Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, 14th Match

Date: 15th August 2025, Friday

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Where to watch: Fancode, via OTTplay Premium

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

Fans can catch the live action of The Hundred Men and Women’s Competition 2025 on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. They can also watch the matches on Sony Sports Network Channels.

While the single-headers start around 11 PM IST, the double-headers start from 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST, respectively.