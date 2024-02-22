 Orchids as muse: Flowers and fashion mix inside the NY Botanical Garden's conservatory - Hindustan Times
Orchids as muse: Flowers and fashion mix inside the NY Botanical Garden's conservatory

AP |
Feb 22, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Orchids as muse: Flowers and fashion mix inside the NY Botanical Garden's conservatory

“The Orchid Show: Florals in Fashion” is a whimsical mix of fashion and flower creations, a spring-like respite from winter at the New York Botanical Garden.

The show includes multitudes of colorful, diverse orchids and accessorizing plants. And with the botanical world as muse, fashion designers Hillary Taylour for Collina Strada, Olivia Cheng for Dauphinette, and Kristen Alpaugh for Flwr Pstl created fanciful works that anchor the experience inside the soaring glass of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

On entering, visitors see Dauphinette's floral dresses on mannequins strikingly arranged on a staircase with mirrors, surrounded by orchids, cyclads, ferns and palms. The outfits are made of colorful living material, including headdresses of tillandsia, or air plants, and tresses of huperzia, a tropical clubmoss.

Flwr Pstl’s mannequins have a '60s vibe with colored sunglasses, vibrant colors and iridescent, painted anthurium plants as accessories. Others have a more refined beauty, with one mannequin draped in preserved, orange-painted orchids with a water-lily, hoop-skirt fountain.

The last gallery showcases Collina Strada’s floral fashion using upcycled materials. Creations include an elegant, strapless dress of miniature moth orchids.

Orchids have inspired artists for centuries, and this show encourages you to immerse yourself in their splendor.

The exhibition runs through April 21.

