Oscars 2026: A Big Night for ‘One Battle After Another’

It was one rivalry after another as “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” traded wins during Hollywood’s big night on Sunday. The cast of ‘One Battle After Another’ celebrates their best picture win.

“One Battle After Another” took home six trophies Sunday, “Sinners” nabbed four and “Frankenstein” picked up three wins for its otherworldly creation of a monster and his world.

“Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” were two tour-de-force works written for the screen by directors exploring the complexities of America’s past and present. “One Battle After Another” looked at the impact of militarized authority—and opened with an armed raid to free detainees at a government immigration center—while “Sinners” examined the complexities of Black American history and cultural erasure.

The Oscars offered an evening of quips from host Conan O’Brien, the first ever win for a female cinematographer, a muted Timothée Chalamet avoiding barbs from the stage, a rare tie in a short film category, a tribute to the late Rob Reiner and some misty watercolor memories from Barbra Streisand for the late Robert Redford.