15 years of Udaan: If you loved Vikramaditya Motwane's movie, these 8 coming-of-age films belong on your watchlist

Udaan didn't roar—it whispered—when it was released on July 16, 2010. However, that hushed murmur soon became an ear-piercing echo, subtly moulding Indian cinema's depiction of youth, oppression, defiance, and, at last, freedom. While there have been other coming-of-age films set in India, Udaan by Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, and Sanjay Singh is widely considered one of the most sincere. Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial debut shaped what an entire generation had silently undergone via its protagonist, 17-year-old Rohan Singh, who was struggling to find his voice in the face of authoritarian parenting. Udaan

Even now, 15 years later, the impact and lasting memory of Udaan remain significant. The tumultuous, freeing, sad, and hopeful path of coming of age is mirrored in a constellation of films that are just as potent, both in India and elsewhere.

Similar to Udaan, these eight films effectively convey the chaos and clarity of adolescence through storytelling.

Coming-of-age films that should be on your watchlist

Chhichhore (2019) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

With Udaan being an isolated uprising, Chhichhore is a communal recollection. Nitesh Tiwari's melancholy drama demonstrates how friendships, setbacks, and practical jokes form the basis of a person's perseverance through flashbacks to their college years and into the present. Life is not measured by a single exam or incident, since Chhichhore embraces the misfits and underachievers, unlike traditional teen dramas. The film's success isn't glorified, but labour, emotion, and endurance are, and that's what makes it work, despite the genuine nostalgia.

Sairat (2016) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

Despite its romantic veneer, Sairat by Nagraj Manjule is really a brutal coming-of-age narrative. The story of Archi and Parshya begins with an innocent love, but it quickly descends into a devastating showdown with patriarchy, caste, and the struggle for existence in rural Maharashtra. A painful reminder that not all coming-of-age stories end with freedom is Archi's change from a feisty girl to a hardened mother and Parshya's waning innocence. Sometimes it's a tragic ending; still, it's impossible to look away.

Nil Battey Sannata (2015) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

Nil Battey Sannata by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari reworks the coming-of-age story by putting the emphasis on a mother and her daughter. To motivate her daughter Apu to achieve her full potential, domestic servant Chanda enrolls her in school. In addition to being a physiological process, coming of age is an emotional awakening; the story is a subtle but potent reminder of that. Understanding ambition is central to Apu's experience, whereas recovering dignity is central to Chanda's. The film encourages viewers to consider the classroom not a static location for memorisation but a dynamic setting for personal growth.

Masaan (2015) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Rather than being a coming-of-age story, Masaan by Neeraj Ghaywan reflects on themes of loss, guilt, caste, and redemption. But hidden among its Banaras ghats lies the moving story of a youngster from a lower caste named Deepak (Vicky Kaushal) who falls in love with someone from a higher caste. One of the most subtle yet unforgettable plots in Indian cinema is his journey from pain to maturity and, finally, clarity. Similar to Udaan, Masaan is subdued and allows its silences to convey its meaning.

Dead Poets Society (1989) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

"Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary." This single phrase defines Peter Weir's classic Dead Poets Society, featuring Robin Williams as the idealistic and compassionate English teacher Mr. Keating. Within the context of a traditionalist all-boys school, the film explores themes of conformity, innovation, and the devastating consequences of defiance. The protagonist, Neil Perry, aspires to self-expression like Rohan in Udaan, but his journey to freedom is tragically cut short. Adolescence is a time of immense promise and profound vulnerability, as the film poignantly reminds us.

Boyhood (2014) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Boyhood by Richard Linklater is one of the most straightforward coming-of-age films of all time. With the same actors throughout, it follows Mason's (Ellar Coltrane) life from the time he is six years old until he is eighteen years old. The mundane, ever-changing rhythm of maturation is depicted, without any spectacular plot twists or rebellious outbursts. It's like looking through an old photo album in "Boyhood" while taking a stroll down memory lane, except that each frame lives, hurts, and mutters a new insight. It sums up the last moments of Udaan perfectly: the emotional and existential nature of leaving home, rather than its physical location.

Call Me By Your Name (2017) - Sony LIV via OTTplay Premium & Netflix

A memorable summer of love and desire is shown in Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of André Aciman's novel, which takes place in the sun-dappled countryside of Italy. Elio, a precocious 17-year-old, experiences his first true heartbreak after falling in love with an older man named Oliver. The raw emotion and vulnerability of Timothée Chalamet's portrayal echoes Rohan's wordless sobs in Udaan. A silent want to be acknowledged, comprehended, and loved binds the two protagonists together. Although the contexts vary, the pain of coming of age is ever-present.

Lady Bird (2017) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Among the most richly nuanced mother-daughter narratives ever told, Lady Bird by Greta Gerwig stands out. Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson's (mother's) practicality and hard work are at odds with her restless and ambitious daughter. Similar to Udaan, the film revolves around a teen's struggle to find her identity while also dealing with the love-hate relationship she has with her parents. While coming of age may not always bring clarity, it always brings perspective, as Lady Bird humorously and honestly shows us.

Udaan set claustrophobic reality as the backdrop for adolescence. It paid tribute to the pain, poetry, and stillness of youth rather than idealising them. For people who were instructed to keep their heads down and not dream too loud growing up, it is still a cultural touchstone even after all these years.