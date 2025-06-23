Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
5 Best films exploring village life to stream on OTT before Panchayat Season 4

ByArpita Sarkar
Jun 23, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Jitendra Kumar’s much-awaited Panchayat Season 4 is all set to land on Prime Video on June 24. Ahead of it, stream movies showcasing village life. 

Panchayat Season 4 which was originally scheduled for a July 2 release, now can be enjoyed on June 24. The makers announced that the series is coming earlier than the scheduled time by sharing a hilarious video of the Panchayat cast. The new season will focus on the battle between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) about who is going to be the head of Phulera village. Meanwhile, Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) aka Abhishek Tripathi and Rinki (Sanvikaa) explore their love for each other with more twists and humor. Fans cannot wait to see the plot unfold in Phulera village as each character is their favorite. 

Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat Season 4
Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat Season 4

Ahead of the release of Panchayat Season 4, stream movies on OTT that showcase the village life. 

5 movies based on village life to watch before Panchayat 4

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is a 2019 Indian biographical film based on the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. They are India's oldest female shooters. In the film, Chandro and Prakashi who live in Johri village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh (played by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar) begin learning shooting at the age of 60 and win gold medals in national and international shooting competitions. The film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s movie is based on the problem of open defecation and poor sanitation in rural India. Keshav (Akshay Kumar) after marrying Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar), realizes that, like many in rural India, his home lacks toilets. This film explores the cultural and religious barriers to improving it especially in rural areas. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu is a Telugu movie about Sathi (Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari), an auto driver who inherits two acres of land. The story revolves around his struggle to save his daughter, who needs heart surgery, and his efforts to avoid selling the land despite financial pressures. He finds a briefcase full of cut diamonds in his small village, which leads to a series of humorous and chaotic events as he tries to sell them in his small village. The film, directed by Abhinav Dhanda, also features Mohana Sree Suraaga, Vennela Kishore, and others. 

Pareeksha 

Pareeksha - The Final Test tells the story of Buchi (Adil Hussain), a rickshaw puller in Ranchi, who dreams of giving his son, Bulbul (Shubham Jha), a better education. Directed by Prakash Jha, the film depicts the hard work Buchi will do to get Bulbul admitted to a private English-medium school, highlighting the challenges of classrooms and education in India. The film is based on the true story of IPS officer Abhayanand, who mentored underprivileged students in Bihar. 

Ghoomketu 

Ghoomketu is a Bollywood comedy-drama about an aspiring writer from a small town in Uttar Pradesh who moves to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. The film highlights his struggles, humorous experiences, and challenges to his success in the film industry, while also highlighting his family's disapproval and the consequences of his impulsive decisions. The film, directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ghoomketu. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav, and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. Several Bollywood personalities make cameo appearances, including Amitabh Bachchan. 

 

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
