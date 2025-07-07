8 years of Mom: From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Adarsh Gourav, actors who became OTT stars after appearing in Sridevi's film

It is eight years since Sridevi's last film Mom released in theatres. The movie was among the last few films to see Pakistani artists as well on the big screen, and in a good mix with the Indian actors. A few of the Indian actors back then did not even realize that they would be creating history soon after the movie releases. Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a year and introduced the concept of OTT to India with a memorable character, and Adarsh Gourav, who was almost unrecognized at the time, would grow ten-fold on OTT over the next eight years. Right from Triptii Dimri to Riva Arora, female actors also made their mark, thanks to the new way of entertainment, and became a popular face after Mom happened. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adarsh Gourav in Mom

Indian actors who became OTT powerhouses since Mom released

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A year after appearing in Sridevi's Mom, Nawazuddin Siddiqui introduced India to the very concept of OTT with Sacred Games. In the role of Gaitonde, the actor left a mark that has been etched onto every Indian's mind for life.

Adarsh Gourav

From playing a small-time antagonist who nobody recognized when Sridevi's Mom released to bagging The White Tiger opposite Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao and now even working in Hollywood with Alien: Earth, Adarsh Gourav truly came a long way, all thanks to OTT.

Triptii Dimri

Barely recognized at the time of Mom, Triptii Dimri truly became an OTT star with her performances in Bulbbul and Qala. While many know her as Bhabhi No 2 in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Triptii received love thanks to OTT. She was even recognized for Laila Majnu thanks to the movie’s OTT release.

Rajshri Deshpande

Like Nawazuddin, Rajshri did get recognition for her performance in the one film (in her case it was Angry Indian Goddesses), but this actress also became part of some known OTT titles like Sacred Games, Choked, The Fame Game and Black Warrant, which speaks for itself. Her latest appearance was in Black Warrant, where she played the role of the journalist Pratibha Sen.

Riva Arora

You might remember her as the child artist in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, but Riva Arora has also explored OTT. She was a part of Tripling (for one episode), played younger Gunjan Saxena in Janhvi Kapoor's film, was a part of Kaali Khuhi as well as Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali. She is now seen in the TV series, Power of Paanch, streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.