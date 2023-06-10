A complete guide to finding and capturing your very own Hogwarts Legacy Graphorn

Hogwarts Legacy is a new third-person perspective, action role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software. It is a part of the Wizarding World franchise and is set in and around Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It was released earlier this year in February.

Hogwarts Legacy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The game allows the player to create their character. They have control over basic characteristics such as appearance, gender and voice. The player can also choose their character's Hogwarts House which provides them access to the house's unique common room as well as quests which are exclusive to their house.

As the game progresses, the players' characters' acquire various skills in fields like spell incantation, potion brewing, and combat. Eventually, the player can develop a fighting style special to their character.

Also Read | Minecraft Redditor constructs jaw-dropping Hogwarts Castle replica

One of the most exciting elements of this game is the opportunity to capture, tame, care for and ride different magical beasts from the Wizarding World. And one of those beasts is the majestic Graphorn.

Understanding the Graphorn

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Graphorn is a ferocious and dangerous beast native to the European mountains. It has a large, hump-backed body. Its skin is a greyish-purple colour and tougher than that of even a dragon. It has two golden horns that are considered a highly-prized potion ingredient. A Graphorn's mouth consists of tentacle-like appendages which it uses to grab and put food in its mouth. It also uses these to display affection. It can also repel spells. An angered Graphorn emits an orange glow and exhibits heightened physical prowess. Despite their hostile nature, on rare occasions, Graphorns have been known to befriend witches and wizards.

How to capture a Graphorn

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The quest to find and rescue a Graphorn unlocks after the completion of San Bakar's Trial. During the Trial, you will have to fight a Graphorn in its den. You will first have to lower the health of the Graphorn. Following this, the Graphorn will charge you. Here you can decide to either attack or kneel before it. Both options will allow you to capture the creature so you can choose according to your preference. Kneeling represents mutual respect between the Graphorn and you while attacking it is a display of your dominance.

Capturing a Graphorn is similar to catching a Pokémon. First, you must battle it and weaken its strength. Use a mixture of basic attacks and your most spells. Hurl large rocks at them to lower their strength. Be prepared to dodge and counter as necessary. Eventually, the Graphorn will tire out and lie down. Quickly approach it with your Nab-sack ready.

Also Read | New Hogwarts Legacy secrets unveiled as the player makes an out of bound discovery

Path to the Graphorn Den

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After completing this quest, you can revisit the Graphorn Den to capture more. To do so, go to World Map → Clagmar Coast → South Clagmar Coast Floo Flame. Exit the house and head up the eastern path. You will eventually spot a large dragon skeleton. Walk towards it. You will find an arch in the rock. Head through that to reach the Graphorn Den.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are now free to ride your Graphorn and utilise its various abilities during combat. Graphorns unlock late into the game after you are through with majority of the mainline quests. But their magnificence and strenth makes them worth it.