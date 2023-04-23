New Hogwarts Legacy secrets unveiled as player makes an out of bound discovery

A player of the popular Wizarding World title, Hogwarts Legacy, has made an interesting discovery by detaching their in-game camera using a third-party tool. This discovery is so well hidden in the Room of Requirement, it could not have been found without the use of a third-party tool, revealing the game’s probable Vivarium. This weird discovery highlights the developers’ creative solutions to seamlessly transition players between different areas. Hogwarts Legacy player casts 'Revelio' to unveil new secrets (Image Credit: Avalanche Software)

Since its release over two months ago, eagle-eyed players have been uncovering incredible details in Hogwarts Legacy. The game has quickly made its mark on the gaming community; with gamers continuing to unveil new secrets. Sometime back one player even noticed a kitchen detail in Hogwarts Legacy with some disturbing details. This continuous discovery has kept players engaged with Avalanche Software’s new Wizarding World title, and is exciting to see what else they will discover.

A Redditor named, MayDay521 discovered the Vivarium with the help of the Universal UE4 unlocker, a tool that can be used in any game that uses Unreal Engine 4. This tool will no doubt lead to more discoveries being shared online; allowing players to see what is hidden from them. In the post, the Redditor wrote, “I detached the camera and went for a journey outside the Room of Requirement…I managed to find…the Vivarium?” along with an almost two-minute video.

The Reddit video showcases a wooden platform floating mid-air and a female character dressed as a wizard stands with the weirdly shaped cauldron, what Redditors assume is a Vivarium. Some speculated that it is just a pocket a dimension that stores a jump between cutscenes, so you don't have to wait with a long loading screen.

Avalanche Software remains very tight-lipped about any future content for Hogwarts Legacy. However, Warner Bros. recently announced the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, indicating that they intend to capitalize on the success of the title. The Harry Potter universe appears to be set for a resurgence in the mainstream, as it hasn’t been since the conclusion of the movie series in 2011. While the Fantastic Beast franchise carried the torch for a while, it wasn’t a massive hit for the franchise as a whole.

Hogwarts Legacy continues to surprise players with its belly full of secrets, with the use of Universal Unreal Engine 4, other third-party tools and players are sure to find even more. The game’s unique solution to challenges and seamless transitions demonstrate the developer’s creativity. And now with Warner Bros.'s recent announcement of Quidditch Champions, it is clear that the franchise’s popularity is touching the peak once again.