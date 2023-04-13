Enter the wizarding world again: Harry Potter TV series to run for 10 years!

The news of a Harry Potter TV series based on all seven books by J.K. Rowling has been met with excitement from fans worldwide. The series is set to remain true to the original books and will feature a new cast, introducing a new generation of viewers to the magical world of Harry Potter. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that the series will run for ten consecutive years, with each season focusing on one of the seven books in the Harry Potter series. The news of a Harry Potter TV series based on all seven books by J.K. Rowling has been met with excitement from fans worldwide.(Instagram)

The search for a showrunner is on: Will familiar faces from the original movies appear on the Harry Potter tv series?

While the show will have a new cast, there is still the possibility of familiar faces appearing through flashforwards or multiverse plot devices. The search for a showrunner is currently underway, with Max's internal process keeping things close to the vest until the news broke.

The Rowling controversy: Fans divided over author's involvement in the project

However, the Harry Potter TV series announcement has stirred up mixed reactions among fans due to Rowling's controversial views on transgender rights. Some fans have called for Rowling's removal from the project, while others have defended her. The first feature film's 20th-anniversary reunion special was a nostalgic affair, but the author's absence did not go unnoticed. As the cast reminisced about their time together and the enchantment of the books and movies, fans couldn't help but wonder why the author was absent.

A billion-dollar franchise: Harry Potter's lasting impact on pop culture

Despite the controversy, the Harry Potter franchise remains a highly influential and successful franchise, worth an estimated $25 billion worldwide. The books have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, while the films grossed over $7.7 billion at the box office. The series has inspired theme parks, merchandise, video games, and a play, making it one of the most successful and beloved franchises in pop culture history.

Max's magical makeover: Harry Potter TV series to be a major attraction on revamped streaming service

As Max undergoes a high-profile revamp of its streaming service, including a name change from HBO Max to simply Max, the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series is sure to be a major attraction. Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical world of Hogwarts, Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all the other beloved characters. With Rowling's involvement, the series will stay true to the books, ensuring that fans will see their favourite moments and characters brought to life in a new way. Are you eagerly awaiting the Harry Potter TV series? Share your thoughts with us at @htTweets.