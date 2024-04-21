Aadujeevitham The Goat Life worldwide box office collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film crosses 150 crore in 25 days

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life worldwide box office collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran received universal acclaim for his performance in Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life. The film has been doing well at the global box office despite new big releases in the succeeding weeks. On Sunday, the actor shared the latest box office update on his X account revealing that the survival drama has now entered the ₹150 crore club globally. (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran says the success of Manjummel Boys, Premalu and Bramayugam paved the way for The Goat Life) Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the Blessy directoral.

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life global box office update

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Prithviraj shared a new poster of the film which had the words, “150 cr+ GBOC 25 days.” The caption read, “#TheGoatLife is conquering new heights! Making waves across the world. Grateful for your unwavering love and support!”

Based on the 2008 novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb , a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia. The film also stars Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby, along with Amala Paul and KR Gokul.

More details

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered an extraordinary performance as Najeeb. He has gotten into the skin of the character - literally - to play Najeeb and his commitment must be applauded. Right from losing weight to his shaggy beard, black teeth and dirty nails, the Malayalam star has shown that he has given it all for this role.”

